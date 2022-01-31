Slog PM: More State-Provided At-Home COVID Tests Available, Biden Reverses Dumb Trump-Era Public Art Order, Rihanna Is Pregnant :')

State #COVID #rapidtest portal is back open. If you want one, order quickly - the last time, they were gone in a matter of hours. The good news is, new stock will keep arriving, so you'll get more chances to order.

you have another chance. This afternoon sayyescovidhomettest.org reopened with a new batch of at-home COVID tests for Washington residents to order. As a reminder, each home gets to order one (1) kit of five free tests. State health officials told the Seattle Times there's a good chance they'll run out again, so get them while they're hot. Don't you love healthcare in America?

Oh: And these eight King County Libraries have got two test kits and two masks per household.

And in more COVID news: The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine. Joe Rogan said he would "try harder" to not only have quack doctors on his hundred million dollar Spotify podcast. Kroger—QFC and Fred Meyer's parent company—announced today that three free N95 masks will be available to every person that needs them at their in-store pharmacies (again, while supplies last).

Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky: And, yes, the announcement is already iconic. Congrats Rih!!!!

A beautiful bundle of joy 💗💙 #Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child 👶🏾🍼 pic.twitter.com/gXig5ssbKB

Another huge Seattle-area pizza wage settlement: Seattle Domino's franchise operator Carpe Diem Pizza Inc. has agreed to fork over $2.1 million to 1,330 workers "after being accused of violating the city’s secure scheduling, minimum wage and wage theft ordinances," reports KING 5. The company operates fourteen Domino's in Seattle and have called the Seattle Office of Labor Standards' investigation into their business practice a "learning opportunity."

Remember that string of fires in Tacoma last week? Officials arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey in connection to 18 deliberately-set fires last week, holding her in lieu of a $3 million bond, reports KOMO. No injuries were reported, but officials are apparently considering formally charging Ramey "with eight counts of arson."

A movement is gaining steam: Now, workers at 54 Starbucks locations in 19 states are petitioning to unionize, reports The Hill. This comes after one store in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize in December. “Our movement is only growing,” the Starbucks Workers Union union tweeted today. “Partners around the country are standing up for what’s right and we couldn’t be more inspired!” Looks like I'm going to have to start buying coffee at Sbux now!

Welp, I hope you all had your fun while it lasted: The New York Times acquired Wordle for a figure "in the low seven figures." The Times says the word game will "initially" continue to be free to new and existing players.

can't wait for the wordle to be "respecting women" so I can get it first try 🙏🙏🙏

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got COVID. "I'm feeling fine — and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he tweeted.

I guess Biden is an abstract, modernist kinda guy: The Biden administration has reversed a Trump-era executive order that dictated the type of art that could be commissioned for display in federal buildings, reports CNN. Biden's people said that Trump's weird rule excluded lots of artists from being considered for the federal Art in Architecture program. A big win for the freaks who love weird public art (me). Here's a refresher for those that may not have remembered Trump's stupid-ass order:

The order specified that monuments of former US presidents, "individuals and events relating to the discovery of America, the founding of the United States, and the abolition of slavery," should be prioritized. Any statue or work of art that is meant to depict a historical US figure, the order added, "shall be a lifelike or realistic representation of that person, not an abstract or modernist representation." Trump issued the order — "Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes" — in July 2020.

While we are on the subject: Some documents from Trump's White House that were given to the January 6 commission had to be taped back together because someone (the former president) had ripped them all up, says CNN. Idiots! The lot of them!

A federal judge rejected a plea deal between the Justice Department and two of three white men on trial for a hate crime in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, reports the New York Times. Arbery's family adamantly opposed the plea deal, saying it was too lenient on the men. "Please listen to me," CNN quoted Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, as having told the judge. "Granting these men their preferred conditions of confinement would defeat me. It gives them one last chance to spit in my face after murdering my son."

Another "blockbuster" deal in the gaming world: According to Gizmodo, Sony is acquiring the Bellevue-based Bungie studio for a whopping $3.6 billion. Notably, Bungie developed Halo for Sony's Playstation rival Xbox and comes just after Microsoft announced their plans to buy Activision Blizzard. For now, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said that the company will keep independently developing and publishing games after the deal closes up.

WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson stays litigious: Today his office filed a lawsuit against the Center for COVID Control, claiming that the company "contributed to the spread of COVID-19 when it provided false negative results," reports KING 5. Earlier this month, the office announced that the Center for COVID Control was under investigation following consumer complaints questioning the company's legitimacy.

Our office filed a lawsuit against Center for COVID Control, which ran several testing centers in Washington state, for providing invalid, false and delayed COVID-19 test results to Washingtonians, or sometimes providing no results at all. Read more: https://t.co/qt3rrxfmP3 pic.twitter.com/64vZ50a2ZN

For your listening pleasure: FKJ's remix of PinkPantheress's "All my friends know."