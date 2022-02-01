Slog AM: Guns Were on Fire in 2021, Bellevue Sues Owners of Home Destroyed by Landslide, Jeff Bezos Awaits the Delivery of His Superyacht

The Center for Covid Control Chinatown location is closed. Charles Mudede

, the Illinois-based company that had several COVID testing operations in Seattle, one of which was in the International District, is being sued by our very own Attorney General Bob Ferguson for failing “to deliver prompt, valid and accurate results,” as Jas mentioned in Slog PM. The lawsuit also claims that the company authorized its employees to “lie to patients on a daily basis” and stored tests in garbage bags instead of refrigerators. Many believe the rapid tests performed by CCC were utterly worthless. You had to wait for hours to get a test, but its result appeared in your email in mere minutes (usually negative). The long lines and the speed of the result just didn't match. The thinking among many is that the company took advantage of the surge in demand for COVID-19 tests during the fourth large wave of the pandemic. KOMO reports that "the company could potentially still bill insurance companies or the federal government for [even bogus] tests.'

There is some talk about snow falling in the Seattle-area today and tomorrow. But don't count on it, particularly if you are not in the north. Here in the south, however, the clouds are high and thin and pink with the light of a rising star. This is the day that the lord has made, that the lord has made.

Guns were on fire in 2021, according to MyNorthwest. There were “a total of 1,405 shots fired incidents among the various reporting agencies in King County. That was a 54% increase compared to the four year average between 2017-2020." Of course, the right wants to make this about crime, and not about guns.

Bellevue is suing the owners of a home destroyed by a landslide on Jan 17. The city is eager to demolish what remains of the home because it's an “imminent threat,” but the owners are dragging their feet on the pressing matter. KIRO 7 has the story of heroic homeownership seemingly gone mad.

What did Whatcom County thieves steal from a fire station in Acme? "[T]hree wildfire chainsaws, two rescue saws, a chop saw, two generators and a flood light." Thieves recently deprived a fire station in Oso of "the exact same fire equipment."

The big story in Bloomberg concerns a potential woe for Jeff Bezos. The Seattle-area (or LA-area) man, who is known to have "more money than a sucker could ever spend," is waiting for a 417-foot sailing yacht he purchased for god knows how much to be delivered. Bezos contributed to last year's boom in the superyacht market. Sam Tucker, the head of a "maritime data firm" called VesselsValue, told Bloomberg: “There simply aren’t enough yachts available for purchase.” Even billionaires, it seems, can't escape "supply-chain disruptions and worker shortages."

Former President George W. Bush wants Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) reelected. Of course Donald Trump has something to say about this support because he, not Bush (the globalist, the swamp), is now the heart and soul of the Republican Party.

Happy birthday, Mr. Dream Deferred.



Langston Hughes was born February 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Vnt2PBrpqe

Of course the image of a bus being pulled from a collapsed bridge in Pennsylvania has a lot to say about the current condition of transportation in the US.



The long reign of Tom Brady is finally over. The seemingly unstoppable quarterback announced his retirement today on Instagram. He is 44 and spent 22 years throwing balls for a living.

The Marxist geographer David Harvey has not retired. Indeed, the octogenarian is offering the people a new and free course called The ABC of Contemporary Capital with David Harvey. It starts tonight at 9:15 PT.

You looking at me? Like who the hell else are you looking at?



Trail cams are the best pic.twitter.com/0FYsGPc7hE

David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash badly wants to speak to Taylor Swift about something.

Let's end the AM with a blast of the revolutionary spirit in Santigold's "Disparate Youth," a tune some claim sounds a little too much like XTC's "Making Plans For Nigel"

