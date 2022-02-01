New Savage Lovecast: Good Porn with Erika Lust

A man regrets breaking up with his girlfriend. He always does this! He ends his great relationships because his expectations are too high. Would she consider coming back to him? Should he even ask?

Erika Lust who is making waves with her ethical, woman-centered erotic films. She and Dan have a long convo on how porn is our default sex-ed, what porn made for women can be like, and how to consume porn thoughtfully and ethically.

On the Magnum, a man has started dating a rather demanding virgin. Although they are sexual together, she has roadblocks set up at every turn. She will give him hand jobs only through his underwear, for instance. Dan consults his mean lesbian boss Tracey “Peaches” Cataldo to speculate and what’s might really be going on here.

And, a woman has had sex with a dude twice. The first time was great. But, oy, the second time! He went at her like a jack hammer without paying any attention to her pleasure. Then he criticized her dirty talk prowess, comparing her to his ex-girlfriend. She wonders if she should wander off to pastures greener.

