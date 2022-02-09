But I’d rather go through ALL FIFTEEN YEARS of that bullshit in ONE DAY than deal with working one shift at the door at my local Costco.
Yes, the person who has to check that you have your membership card andOFFER YOU A MASK. That’s required of them by STATE LAW, you pathetic whiners.
Do you think we care about you, personally? We don’t, but we have to offer you a mask. Instead of just walking past us like we aren’t there or saying, “no thank you,” you have to put your little two cents in. “Get fucked,” is what most of you disease spreading, backwoods degenerates respond with.
Would you say that to one of us off-the-clock in the parking lot? No, your chicken-shit ass would not. You say it to us when we are at work, so we have to remain professional. Well, I’m off the clock, and all I have to say is, how aboutYOU GET FUCKED! Maybe then you’d be less of a pathetic, spineless little sheep.
Do you need to get something off your chest? To submit an unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation, send an e-mail to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and guilty.