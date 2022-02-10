Slog AM: Sound Transit Is Vewwy Sowwy About Stranding All Those People, Amtrak’s New Locomotives Arrive in WA, and the Mystery of the Fired Kraken Reporter

Sound Transit has released a full accounting of what went wrong on November 26, when a train stopped in a tunnel and passengers were left to escape on their own with no information. The short version is that there were a bunch of failures: The trains weren’t tested with heavy post-game loads, the tracks had sticky-outy bits that Sound Transit knew were causing damage but didn’t fix, and staff didn’t know how to use intercoms. They’re putting a bunch of fixes in place, but some of them won’t be complete until 2023.

Kirkland residents: Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses? A group of Kirkland residents staged a protest yesterday, attempting to stop the county from converting a hotel into temporary housing for people in need. They didn’t have any better alternate location in mind, they just wanted the county to put the shelter Somewhere Else. Among the protesters’ objections: The selected location is too close to a prep school, and could attract crime and drug activity. Speaking as someone who, when I was a teen, used to party with prep school students, I don’t think it’s the people living in the shelter that those residents need to be concerned about.

The Safeway misery-march continues. Last night the useless Design Review Board met for three hours to talk about the Safeway & housing proposed for 15th and E John St. These meetings are sort of like going to a traditional Latin Mass, in that they’re in a language that most people can’t make any sense of, and they seem to last an infinite amount of time. You can read the full breakdown of the meeting in the tweet thread below, but the ending — if you don’t mind me spoiling it — is that the project can move ahead. Thank God.

Kind of a mixed outcome, honestly. The good news is that Kirstin Haugen, who we like, is winning her re-election bid for King County Conservation District. The bad news is that only about half of one percent of eligible voters participated in this election. That's so low it's honestly obscene. Off-year and special elections are a massive failure and deserve to be bullied until they no longer exist.

Everyone will know how much everyone else makes. A bill that requires job postings to include salary ranges passed the Senate yesterday. I’m looking forward to seeing charts identifying the cheapest corporate employers in Washington.

Ah yes, the future. Seattle’s public radio station, KUOW, accidentally broadcast a file that permanently disabled the entertainment systems in certain Mazdas. Fortunately, it can be fixed … for $1,500 per vehicle. Or you could just get one of those old-timey vacuum tube radios, those are probably safe — just be skeptical if it picks up any news reports about Martians landing.

Just a totally impromptu conversation between pals. Senator Patty Murray and Hillary Clinton are tweeting at each other about how Facebook blocks ads about women’s health. There is an extremely zero-percent chance that these tweets were not meticulously crafted by comms teams in both of their offices, so we can probably expect to see some sort of coordinated Democratic action against Meta (ugh do we really have to call it that) sometime soon.

Let’s talk transit. The proposed transpo package gets a hearing today. It’s not perfect — in particular, it dumps a ton of money into building a giant climate-killing mega-freeway over the Columbia River (they're calling it a "replacement," but it's not, it's a pave-over of an entire neighborhood). Still, it’s an improvement over past years.

Marginal way is getting marginal improvements. The Port of Seattle approved an overhaul for Marginal Way, which will add protection for bike lanes while also narrowing the sidewalk and reducing greenery. It will also widen lanes for cars and trucks, making it easier for them to speed. On balance that seems … worse?

So are we giving cops bonuses or what? Somehow calls to “defund the police” have turned into “superfund the police,” with don’t-let-the-door-hit-you Mayor Jenny Durkan telling the police department to continue offering signing bonuses even after city council told them to knock it off.

Toot toot! Here come trains! Amtrak’s new, cleaner locomotives have arrived in Washington, thanks in part to Senator Maria Cantwell securing nearly a billion dollars for the company to replace the old, dirty engines that have been chugging along since the early 1990s. (Just like Bel Biv DeVoe.) The new Charger locomotive arrived in Spokane at 1:30 am this morning — watch for engine number 301 and 302 if you are the kind of person who likes to look at trains. And who wouldn’t? Look how sleek these cuties are!

What’s going on with Kraken reporting at the Times? Nobody seems to know why The Seattle Times fired Marisa Ingemi, who until January 28 covered Kraken-related news. Ingemi says she had no warning; the paper is currently seeking a replacement. Seventy Times staffers have signed a petition asking the paper for more details. One name not on the petition: Geoff Baker, the paper’s other Kraken reporter. I always enjoyed Marisa’s writing even though I know literally nothing about hockey, and the whole thing is just weird weird weird.

BREAKING: Good boy deserves treats, loving home. Somebody please take Roman home before I’m forced to take out a $1.5 million loan so I can buy a house with a yard for him.

What does Debora Juarez know about vampires at Pike Place Market? At yesterday’s Economic Development Committee the councilmember said she’s afraid to go to Pike Place Market unless it’s “in broad daylight.” The market, it should be noted, is currently only open during daylight hours, with the exception of a few restaurants.

Dave Chapelle once again speaking truth to power. Ugh, poor people are so gross! Good thing Dave Chapelle is here to threaten city councils into blocking affordable housing. What a hero. Just imagine how much more he could get done if he hadn't been cancelled.

Concrete companies are holding up construction all around King County. From the West Seattle Bridge to the new convention center to numerous bus routes, nothing’s getting built right now because concrete companies won’t agree to pay their drivers fairly. Unionized workers have been on strike for months, and now King County has stepped in and offered $30 million to whichever company meets what their workers are asking for.

That’s all, folks. Welp, the last episode of The Book of Boba Fett is out now. Let's all sing along with my favorite scene from the episode: