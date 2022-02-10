Slog PM: Washington Senate Votes to Ban High-Capacity Magazines, Oregon Bullet Kills Brother Instead of Bear

A small business must pay hard cash for someone's Second Amendment right. Charles Mudede

I agree with this move. It is good news that Washington's Senate has voted to ban high-capacity magazines in Washington by a 28-20 vote. This bill says no to the "sale of magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds." Apparently this is the "first time a limit on magazine capacity has passed a chamber of the Washington Legislature." It now heads to the House. Yes, this is progress, but our society is flooded with guns. And so this bill can only be a small fry. What's really needed is a tax on gun owners and steep fines on those who recklessly use guns.

Take, for example, Trichome. It's a small International District business that sells, among other things, excellent CBD products. Trichome was recently hit several times by bullets fired from a block away. The shooter is unknown. A window was smashed. There are holes in the wall. No one was injured. But Trichome, the owner told me, he has to pay for all this gun damage. Because Trichome's situation can be considered typical, we can conclude that without a tax (or some insurance requirement), guns are much cheaper than they actually should be. This is not fair. But if there was a pool of money supplied by gun-tax revenue to pay for, say, the damage Trichome experienced, then we could see some fairness in gun ownership.

Speaking of tax:



Income inequality compounds this problem. Most Black families in Seattle pay about 12% of their income on city/county/state taxes. Dave Clark and other members of Amazon’s S-Team pay less than 3% pic.twitter.com/LQ2pQPIciS

— Tech 4 Housing (@tech4housing) February 10, 2022

What does this tell us America? Being black is damn expensive. Life, all around, is so much cheaper if you are white. Don't look at me. Look at the numbers.

Bellevue is blowing up like "Tom Berenger in Platoon." Two posts in the Seattle Times. Boom 1: "Bellevue home sells for nearly $1M over list price." Bomb 2: "Prosperity bomb 2.0? Bellevue passes Manhattan in housing prices." You are in the land of the lost, so expect another bomb, and try the best you can to "stay real."

When it comes to anything that does not involve making more roads, more room for cars, then your transportation project will be condemned to the speed of "inching." MyNorthwest.com: "Washington inches closer toward dream of high speed rail system."

Conservative KOMO is "on the top of the world lookin' down on creation" in this post: "Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits."

As for Walter Benjamin, the greatest critic of the 20th century, and maybe one of its greatest thinkers altogether. What did he have to say about the otter, the animal his boyhood most admired at the Zoologischer Garten? Of course, this: “[T]he sacred animal of the rainwater whose glistening black body darted up to the surface, only to hurry back almost immediately to urgent affairs below.” I only bring this up because Woodland Park Zoo has a new otter pup that's "beating all 'cuteness' records."

And so the next Steve Jobs, who is black and the CEO of MoviePass, is promoting this to be the next big thing. You can watch movies for "free" if you watch ads. But here is the catch: Your eyes need to be monitored to make sure you are watching the ads. Wake up! You are in the future. Advertisements are no longer free.

Watching the MoviePass relaunch press event.



“I love product placement in movies," says CEO Stacy Spikes, wearing a Steve Jobs/Elizabeth Holmes-style turtleneck. "I’m the person that has a notepad and I’m writing down, is that Hugo Boss?… I’m that guy” pic.twitter.com/DzRyDoGVoI — Theo Wayt (@theo_wayt) February 10, 2022



But this bear? In Oregon? It was supposed to be killed by a man with a gun. But the man with the gun accidentally killed his brother-in-law instead, and then killed himself. The Oregonian describes it "as a tragedy."

Ignore this story: "Why 53 is your most stylish age." Nothing but twaddle.

France: "Shut 'em down, shut 'em. shut 'em down."



❌France has banned a 'freedom convoy' from entering Paris for protests against Covid restrictions.



🛻The ban comes amid fears of unrest after similar demonstrations in Canada#Thread 👇https://t.co/TDzhY3zATc pic.twitter.com/Vf1oRsVCCT

— Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) February 10, 2022

"Some Trump records taken to Mar-a-Lago clearly marked as classified." I'll be darned.

So now you know: Not more money more problems. But instead: more money, more money on the mind and more mind on the money.



Affordable housing plan voted down in Ohio village after opposition from Dave Chappelle https://t.co/g052FXeMCd pic.twitter.com/Wmr0C9S5Iq

— The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2022

Let's end this week with some serious N-pop by Teni, "Case":

