New Savage Lovecast: With the Gals from "Guys We F****d"

Hoo boy do we have a goodie for you today.

First off, a woman and her boyfriend have been together for 2 1/2 years. They stay home, watch tv, play videos games, and don’t have sex. When one of them tries to initiate, they both feel too silly to get in the mood. How can they get their mojo back?

Our guests are Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson from the Guys We F****d podcast. Why we haven’t had them on the show sooner is a mystery to everyone. Dan and the ladies gab about dating younger guys, dating sexual prudes, getting laid when you aren’t so pretty, how we all have daddy issues, cuckolding and so much more. A bit of it is on the Micro and the whole sordid thing is on the Magnum.

And, how do you teach your man to clean his ass properly?

Listen here:

