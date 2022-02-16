Calling All Filmmakers, Reporters, and Amateur Nancy Drews! Submit to SCOOP, The Stranger's Documentary Short Film Festival!

Got a hot scoop ? What about a juicy take? Are you ready to serve the world a reality check? Get it on film and send it to SCOOP , the annual documentary short film festival brought to you by your friends at The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, and the wild folks behind HUMP SLAY , and SPLIFF Film Fests.

Last year, we asked Stranger readers to go out into our chaotic world and send us their best little docs. After combing through hundreds of submissions, we picked a fresh and international line-up of documentary shorts, ranging from a trippy exploration of plants in Hong Kong to a critical investigation into the killing of Stonechild Chiefstick to a profile of Seattle's indelible person of interest Lady Krishna. The inaugural SCOOP was curious and colorful, with a lot of Pacific Northwest representation.

We're looking for short documentaries (15 minutes or less) of all kinds. Educational, journalistic, humorous, or poetic—all documentary styles are welcome at SCOOP! The only thing to keep in mind is that this is a documentary film fest. We’re dealing with facts here! So don't make shit up.

This year, submit your film by August 15. In addition to fancy award categories, SCOOP shares ticket revenue with filmmakers who make it into the festival. And this year, we're aiming to host a hybrid festival in September, with screenings in-person and online.

Let's get on with it! Serve us your scoops, Sloggers!