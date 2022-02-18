A Top Pick for This Weekend: It's the Return of Seattle's Battle of the Bands, Sound Off!

Maceo Sky performs this Saturday as a part of Sound Off! 2022 . We like Maceo's mask. MoPOP

Here's something to boost your mood: Seattle's best battle of the underage bands is back.

A lot of the time, Seattle can be a bummer for musicians under 21. There are just a few good venues where kids/teens/young adults/early-twentysomethings can regularly perform, and our era of grungy rent prices died in the last century. But other times, Seattle can be a dream for underage musicians. We've got places like the Vera Project, of course, and then there's that one incredibly kick-ass event for young musicians in the Seattle area that usually happens in the spring, Sound Off!, which is happening again this year, STARTING THIS WEEKEND.

Produced by MoPOP, this annual battle of the bands features some of the region's best 21-and-younger performers (mostly, some the performers are just over drinking age), giving them a broad platform and tons of support and attention. This year's edition hosts three separate all-ages in-person performances, a welcome change after COVID annihilated live music. The first show starts this weekend, with artists Instant Crush, Lexi Lalauni, Maceo Sky, and REFUGIO. Let's give them a listen.

INSTANT CRUSH

Tacoma

LEXI LALAUNI

Puyallup

MACEO SKY

Seattle

REFUGIO

Vancouver, WA

Sound Off 2022 kicks off this Saturday. Find more about all three showcases here

