Join Our Team! The Stranger Is Hiring a Staff Writer!

We’re looking to add ato our small but growing team. This position will primarily focus on covering the criminal punishment system as Seattle's city leaders vow to crack down on crime, the Seattle Police Department attempts to staff up, and King County prepares to elect a new prosecuting attorney.

Two years ago The Stranger transitioned from printing a biweekly newspaper to publishing online. As we work to upgrade our digital products, we’re seeking applicants who can keep up with the quick pace of digital reporting. This staffer would work with editors to write features, shorter reported pieces, and national/local news roundups, but our ideal candidate would also want to leverage their talent to take charge of this beat.

Want to write brash, reported opinion pieces about the injustices of the justice system? Then please apply! Want to skip the takes and just report it straight with maybe a little snark here and there? Fine by us! Interested in specializing in cops, courts, jails, youth jails, restorative justice, alternatives to policing, low-level crimes, violent crimes, protests, counter-protests, or white-collar crime? So are we!

And finally, are you, too, almost inordinately interested in how legal actors in the misdemeanor system almost entirely abandoned an adjudicative model in favor of a managerial model in response to the influx of referrals ever since mayors popularized Broken Windows policing in the 1990s??? Then we literally cannot wait to meet you.

Above all, we want someone who’s hungry to break stories that get the city talking, and who’s excited to set the record straight on the civil rights issue of our time, as professor Melissa Nobles once put it.

Currently, our team employs a hybrid model. We mostly work from home, but once hospitalizations go down we'll go into our Chinatown-International District office a few days a week to say hi and to collaborate on larger stories.

Ideally, we’d like applicants to possess the following qualities:

• Experience working on a news team—this can include internships and college newspapers.

• A body of work published within the past three years.

• The ability to write clean, concise news copy on a deadline.

• An enthusiastic, can-do attitude and a comfort level with interviewing anyone; the victims, the people accused of crimes, the people pointing the fingers.

• Flexibility to move from one story to the next, and time management to juggle multiple stories at once.

• Familiarity with major social media platforms.

• The ability to pitch stories that are unique and relevant to our readers.

• Exceptional grammar and style skills, and a large vocabulary of swear words.

We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We encourage people of color, members of the LGTBQ+ community, and women to apply.

Applicants should live in the Seattle metro area, or have the ability to relocate for the job. Ideally, you'll have a familiarity with the area. Our general work schedule is Monday-Friday, but you may be asked to work some evenings and weekends.

This is a full-time position with a starting annual salary range of $42,000 - $50,000 DOE. Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching, and annual salary review.

Interested applicants should send us a résumé, links/PDFs to at least three published pieces, and three story ideas about crime, cops, or criminal justice.

Email everything to editorialjob@thestranger.com with the subject line “Staff Writer Application.”

Deadline for applications: 11:59 pm Friday, March 18, but, like, get on it, please! We’re running a skeleton crew!

We are an equal opportunity employer.