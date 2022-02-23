Slog PM: No Date Set for Delayed City Hall Sweep, Seattle Is So Expensive I Am Spiraling, and in an Alternate Dimension the Council Passed a Watered-Down Extension to the Moratorium

These anarchists sure do make nice signs. HK

They stopped the sweep.

Well, they stopped one of them for maybe a few days. On Sunday, Seattle Parks and Recreation posted a notice to remove the encampment across the street from City Hall. Advocates said they wanted to send a message to the new sweep-happy mayor by protecting the encampment, which they claim received insufficient outreach and shelter referrals—if any—before the planned sweep.

I made a quick call to Parks and Rec, and a spokesperson wouldn’t tell me why the department delayed the sweep over the phone. She had to run it past some people, but she blamed a staffing shortage in an email later. Parks and Rec did show up Sunday, cleaned up a little then left. The sweep-stoppers said they saw Parks and Rec and SPD patrolling the area later.

The department will reschedule the sweep but has not come up with a date. Parks and Rec's spokesperson said there is no variable that influences when they will reschedule, but just that it takes time to organize.

When I talked to sweep-stoppers at City Hall Park yesterday, they said they would be out there holding down the area as long as they can.

Any exorbitantly wealthy people looking for a home? Capitol Hill’s Sam Hill mansion is back on the market and it's yours for $16 million. If you buy with Redfin it's only $15,969,232. You don’t see deals like that every day. I’ll let the fun and fresh Capitol Hill Seattle Blog tell you how this is connected to Jeffrey Epstein, but I just want to marvel at how expensive this is.

There are no houses in my budget:

Screenshot from Redfin

Jesus I can’t even afford the meteorite dog house: In 2019, a meteorite hit a doghouse, once owned by a German Shepherd named Roky, and some space nerds thought it would sell for $300,000 at the "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites” auction. Instead, someone bought it for $44,000.

I also cannot afford this parking spot, holy shit:

Everyone’s mad at Washington: Lawmakers from Alaska, Oregon, and Idaho are pissed that the Washington State Legislature is entertaining the possibility of a 6-cent-per-gallon tax on fuel exported from the state because they don’t want to pay. Wah Wah, Joe Biden's America. Wah Wah.

Capitalism is so fucking cool and totally fucking working: According to KUOW, more than 500 resident physicians at the University of Washington Medical Center planned to walk off the job today. During their break. Which is a whole 15 minutes. What do they want? An 80-hour week limit and more money.

It’s very, very cold: I’m the millionth person (and at least the third Slog in a row) to tell you that we are experiencing a coldsnap, but this could be a death sentence for many living outside. According to the Women In Black, 21 people died unsheltered during January. Here’s where you can find places to stay warm.

Some more thinking on the City Council’s moratorium vote: Yesterday, the Council killed Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s resolution to extend the eviction moratorium until the end of the civil emergency, which means it ends at the end of this month. Councilmember Lisa Herbold tried to strike a compromise with an amendment that would end the moratorium at the end of April. Councilmembers Herbold, Mosqueda, and Strauss voted for the amendment, the rest did not. Sawant said this end-of-April extension would be better than nothing but ultimately voted against the watered-down compromise.

If Sawant voted in favor of this amendment, the vote would have been 4-4. In the case of a tie, the motion would fail. If Councilmember Tammy Morales, who likely would have supported the amendment and the underlying legislation, had not been absent AND Sawant compromised to pass the amendment, then that 5-4 vote would mean we could hold off on evictions for nonpayment for another few months.

I asked Morales's office where she was and her office said the absence was excused, in advance, prior to any introduction or discussion of Sawant’s legislation.

Animal liberation NOW: Not to be vegan on the Slog, but they wanna farm the octopuses.



Fans of the print media: I would like to read something that is in my hands and not a phone. Give me something to read in the annual Washington State Zine Contest. Submit by midnight Feb. 25 and read about zines from the South Seattle Emerald!

Seattle’s got good eats: 16 Seattle-area chefs and restaurants got nominated for James Beard Awards, which the Seattle Times said is the Oscars of food.

Um what?



Also, since this is my post and I do what I want: Come work with me! We’re hiring a writer to cover cops, courts, y’know, several industrial complexes. This is great news because every moment I spend thinking about cops is a moment I miss bitching about the City Council. Can I say “bitching,” Chase?

Eds. Note: Hi, yes, "bitch" is permitted as long as it's not used like they use it on 4chan. Stranger staffers have frequently debated the use of bitch, with editors who grew up during feminism's second wave shrinking at it and millennial and Gen Z staff shrugging at it. Our position officially softened when the Stranger Election Control Board called Kshama Sawant "100 percent that bitch" in 2019, at the behest of Stranger writer Jas Keimig.