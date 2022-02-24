Jess Stein
"Dozens of Doors Are Open, I Think"
A very sweet sticker. JK
Repeating this to myself when I feel trapped in a feeling or idea. I would love to know
who made this!
"Life Is Trippy Enough Sober"
Truer words have never been spoken. JK
Case in point, I've been thinking a lot about carcinization
. Once you get deep into why everything eventually becomes a crab
, you don't need drugs to get high.
"Fat Pussy Club"
Cutie. JK
You're either in or you're out.
"I Love You"
Some of my most favorite stickers in the city. JK
Thanks, Jake Stoumbos
!
"High Risk Bisexual"
You're looking at one. JK
I love that the "high risk" part could really apply to anything: love, sex, power, illness, mood. Accurate representation that I want to see more of. Thanks, Oakthorn Studios
!
"Uncut"
Chode alert. JK
Spotted all over Capitol Hill.
"Grim Reaper"
I want this as my headstone. JK
I think I've seen this shape before but in popsicle form?
"Spread Kindness, Not COVID"
The toilets of Cafe Racer are a treasure trove of stickers. JK
Generally good advice.
"Spectacles"
Who is this person? JK
This sticker has been popping up a lot all over Capitol Hill. Do you know who it is? I reverse image searched it and all the pages came up Dutch. I have a feeling it has to do with a band of some sort, but if you know for sure please inform
me.
"The Thin Orange Vest"
Such an excellent sticker series. JK
I think I've posted other versions of this sticker, but not this one in particular. Hat's off to you!
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.