Seattle Sticker Patrol: Dozens of Doors Are Open

Jess Stein

"Dozens of Doors Are Open, I Think"

A very sweet sticker. JK

"Life Is Trippy Enough Sober"

Truer words have never been spoken. JK

"Fat Pussy Club"

Cutie. JK

"I Love You"

Some of my most favorite stickers in the city. JK

"High Risk Bisexual"

You're looking at one. JK





"Uncut"

Chode alert. JK

Spotted all over Capitol Hill.





"Grim Reaper"

I want this as my headstone. JK

"Spread Kindness, Not COVID"

The toilets of Cafe Racer are a treasure trove of stickers. JK

"Spectacles"

Who is this person? JK

"The Thin Orange Vest"

Such an excellent sticker series. JK

I think I've seen this shape before but in popsicle form?Generally good advice.This sticker has been popping up a lot all over Capitol Hill. Do you know who it is? I reverse image searched it and all the pages came up Dutch. I have a feeling it has to do with a band of some sort, but if you know for sure please inform me.I think I've posted other versions of this sticker, but not this one in particular. Hat's off to you!