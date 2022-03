Seattle Sticker Patrol: It Can't Rain All the Time

Jess Stein

"It Can't Rain All the Time"

Very true. JK

Sponsored Help stop the spread of syphilis in our community. Protect yourself by learning the symptoms, where to get tested and how to get cured at syphilisrising.com

"Be Gay Do Sins"

Got it. Jk

"Stop the Sweeps"

A small sticker. JK

"Success Is the Best Revenge"

Sorry this is blurry, I was drunk. JK

"Crypto Mining Harms the Earth"

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

"Anti Christ"

Why does this make him actually seem cooler? JK

"Housing Is a Human Right"

Don't let KOMO see this. JK

"Snail With a Cactus on His Shell"

Wouldn't that be nice. JK

"The Queer Agenda"

Actually accurate. JK

"Poodlewool"

Cute! JK

This can either be read as words of encouragement or consolation.Check and check. Thanks, Sarah Epperson Forgot where I saw this one.Very true. Makes me think of this song:What animal do you reckon this is?Freaky!Have you read my colleague Hannah Krieg's excellent piece on 3rd & Pine yet?I can't quite make out the tag on this one. If you know, tell me in the comments or shoot me an email Thanks, Drug Policy Alliance Something cute to send you off to your weekend.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.