sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"It Can't Rain All the Time"
Very true.
This can either be read as words of encouragement or consolation.

"Be Gay Do Sins"
Got it.
Check and check. Thanks, Sarah Epperson!

"Stop the Sweeps"
A small sticker.
Forgot where I saw this one.

"Success Is the Best Revenge"
Sorry this is blurry, I was drunk.
Very true. Makes me think of this song:

"Crypto Mining Harms the Earth"
Spotted on Capitol Hill.
What animal do you reckon this is?

"Anti Christ"
Why does this make him actually seem cooler?
Freaky!

"Housing Is a Human Right"
Don't let KOMO see this.
Have you read my colleague Hannah Krieg's excellent piece on 3rd & Pine yet?

"Snail With a Cactus on His Shell"
Wouldnt that be nice.
I can't quite make out the tag on this one. If you know, tell me in the comments or shoot me an email.

"The Queer Agenda"
Actually accurate.
Thanks, Drug Policy Alliance.

"Poodlewool"
Cute!
Something cute to send you off to your weekend.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

