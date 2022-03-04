Seattle Sticker Patrol: It Can't Rain All the Time

Jess Stein

"It Can't Rain All the Time"

Very true. JK

"Be Gay Do Sins"

Got it. Jk

"Stop the Sweeps"

A small sticker. JK

"Success Is the Best Revenge"

Sorry this is blurry, I was drunk. JK

"Crypto Mining Harms the Earth"

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

"Anti Christ"

Why does this make him actually seem cooler? JK

"Housing Is a Human Right"

Don't let KOMO see this. JK

"Snail With a Cactus on His Shell"

Wouldn't that be nice. JK

"The Queer Agenda"

Actually accurate. JK

"Poodlewool"

Cute! JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.