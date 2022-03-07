Slog AM: Ferry Bomb Threat, Another Downtown Shooting, and One More Voice Calls Out for a Lid on I-5

No suspicious devices were found on the ferries, though I DO have some questions about that chicken. Robert Sumner / Getty Images Stringer

Someone anonymously claimed that there was a bomb on a ferry yesterday morning, shutting down all vessels while they were swept for anything suspicious. Nothing turned up, nothing exploded, and Washington State Patrol is now searching for clues as to who made the threat.

Washington’s housing crisis is still getting worse. A report from the Lieutenant Governor’s office has found that “Washington State has the fewest number of housing units per household of any state in the country.” The report recommends ending exclusionary zoning, the local policies that block high-density homes where they’re needed most. Legislators tried to pass a “missing middle” housing bill this session as well as a bill to end the ban on backyard cottages, but it was killed in part due to lobbying by the Association of Washington Cities. Especially disappointing: A handful of House Democrats voted against allowing backyard cottages, including Tana Senn (Mercer Island), Larry Springer (Kirkland), and Amy Walen (Kirkland).

Here’s a fascinating/troubling read about sexual misconduct allegations at public universities in Washington. Speaking with dozens of people, reporter Asia Fields uncovered a flawed system that minimizes consequences for perpetrators of sexual violence. The article comes with a comprehensive guide, compiled by ST’s Taylor Blatchford, to seeking support and justice after experiencing an assault.

Jorts is watching you, Starbucks. America’s smallest labor organizer, Jorts the cat, is getting the word out about Starbucks’ union-busting activities. The latest move: Anti-union flyers and union-busting one-on-ones. Meanwhile, a date has been set for a union vote at yet another location, this time at a store in Virginia.

Russia’s attack has make life particularly hard for trans Ukranians. Here’s a chilling account of how difficult it is for trans folks to stay safe in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Out-of-date identification that lists the wrong gender is just one of the factors putting them at particular risk.

Another downtown shooting. This time it was cops opening fire and killing a man who they claim rammed his car into the Federal building around 8 pm on Saturday night. Police say he was armed but haven’t explained what led them to shoot and kill him.

Whenever I go to a drag show, I'm hoping to see something I've never seen before. And I've definitely never seen this:

Seattle’s design Review Board is a major obstacle to building more housing. Which is worse: Spending half your income on rent, or the possibility that somewhere, someone might put up a building with the wrong color brick? The Design Review Board is a toxic roadblock to breaking ground on more homes, needlessly delaying construction by months — or years — so they can weigh in on window shapes and patio arrangements. WHO CARES. Until the Design Review Board can be abolished, you can at least help grease the wheels of construction by submitting public comment in support of proposed projects like this one in Columbia City and this one in Ballard and this one in Green Lake or this other one in Ballard that gets a hearing tonight. I usually submit a comment like “Proposed design looks good, please approve,” because the proposed designs DO look good, especially when compared to the tent cities we’ll all be living in if only millionaires can afford a home.

We’ve got some real nice freeway lids. But we could have more. Here’s a pleasant explanation about how lidding I-5 (and freeways in general) has a huge positive impact on cities. Professional planner/engineer CityNerd identifies the top ten most liddable freeway segments in the US, a sort of lid beauty contest, with Portland and our very own Skedaddle, WA making the final cut.

Imagine if most of your coworkers were trees. The US Forestry Service is going on a hiring blitz right now, including 226 positions in Washington that range from IT Specialist to Fire Management to Research Ecologist. The deadline to apply is March 24.

How about that sunset last night! Well? How about it?

A bunch of COVID crackpots are trying to use document requests to shut down Spokane schools. A group of fifty-ish creeps belonging to a Facebook group called “The Washington Parent Alliance” have demanded a slew of documents from the school district, essentially a malicious attempt to bury the schools in pointless busywork as a protest against vaccine mandates.

Looking for some cheap eats? There’s just a few days left to support this fun comic book guide to staying fed without spending a ton of money.