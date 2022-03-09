I, Anonymous: SHUT UP About the Big One!

I grew up on the East Coast and moved to Seattle in 2019. It wasn't until I finally started making friends here in 2021 (thanks Covid & Seattle Freeze!) that I learned about THE BIG ONE, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it... mostly because y'all won't shut the hell up about it!

I have chronic anxiety and the thought of THE BIG ONE sends me spiraling. Even writing this is giving me the heebie-jeebies. But every time I hang out with people from the PNW, they LOVEEEEE to bring it up. "What's your emergency plan?" "Do you know where your nearest source of clean water is?" "Do you have a go-bag ready?" "What will you duck and cover under in your apartment in case of an earthquake?"

The only thing I can duck and cover under is a dingy Ikea coffee table I bought secondhand. And ya know what, I NEVER NEEDED TO KNOW WHAT A 'GO-BAG' WAS UNTIL NOW. Now, there is currently a dingy drawstring bag stuffed with water bottles, a deck of cards, and more cat food than human food sitting next to my front door (I have to prioritize my cat's well-being! I'm a lesbian, for context.)

I know it's better to be overprepared than underprepared, but unless you want to start paying for my Xanax, PLEASE STOP TALKING ABOUT THE BIG ONE.