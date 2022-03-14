A new species of dinosaur just dropped: The Clitaurus, a fetching (imaginary) creature with some particularly tender sensibilities. Clitty is the star of Clitaurus Chronicles, a sex-ed picture book for readers interested in learning more about the power of the clitoris (through lizardly metaphor). Written by sex therapist Breona Mendoza (she/her), and illustrated by filmmaker Danny Tayara (they/he/she), the publishing of Clitaurus Chronicles is celebrated with a night of storytelling and trivia at Optimism Brewing, hosted by that icon of pleasure, Miss Texas 1988. Demystify clitoral sensations, share your probing insights, or simply sit back and let the fun wash over you. Masks and vaccines are required at this 21+ event. You may bring your own clitoris if you wish; or if you don’t have one, store-bought is fine.
This Drag Queen Sex-Ed Book Party starts at 7 pm on Monday, March 14 at Optimism Brewing.