Slog PM: Zelenskyy Will Address Congress, Another Democrat to Retire from the State Legislature, and Name! This! Tow Plow!

Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, and Sir Plows-A-Lot are getting a new sibling. Courtesy of WSDOT

Washington State Department of Transportation put out a call last week for Washingtonians to name the fourth member of their Tow Plow squad (a tow plow is a trailer attached to the back of a snowplow; it clears ice and snow from the street). The contest closes on March 18, after which WSDOT will set up a "March Madness style voting contest," starting with 16 of the top suggestions (no inappropriate names allowed, you perverts). Email Ryan Overton with your suggestions—and maybe toss out something cooler than Sir-Plows-A-Lot.

Another Democrat to retire from the state Legislature: Rep. Eileen Cody (D-West Seattle) will retire after 27 years representing the 34th Legislative District, which includes West Seattle. She chaired the House Health Care and Wellness Committee and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. Cody told West Seattle Blawg, "It's time...I had a good run." She plans to spend time traveling more with her husband. Sens. Tim Sheldon, Reuven Carlyle, David Frockt, and Reps. Jesse Johnson and Laurie Dolan have also announced that they will not seek reelection.

Oh and speaking of Olympia: Our state Legislature AGAIN failed to pass the bill to make Washington OFFICIALLY the Evergreen State. What gives?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak to Congress in a virtual address on Wednesday morning to outline his country's needs, reports NBC News. This comes as the EU has agreed to a fourth round of sanctions against Russia, with the country's trade status as "most-favored nation" being revoked. Meanwhile, over 1,700 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors in Luhansk, an eastern region in Ukraine. Tragically, the pregnant woman pictured here just after the Russian military shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol has died. And Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian state television employee, burst onto Russia's most-watched state-run news show on Monday. Ovsyannikova has been detained and is being held "at a small police station at Moscow’s Ostankino broadcasting center," reports the New York Times.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at a TV channel in Russia, interrupted a live broadcast with a sign that read “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here.” She has since been detained. This is an act of incredible courage. pic.twitter.com/BOJ70m2ztv

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 14, 2022

Whoever is shooting people with an airgun in Capitol Hill, knock it off: CHS Blog reports that police are looking for a shooter after a string of BB gun sniper attacks on Crawford and E Olive. Late Saturday night, a person went to Kaiser Permanente with what they believed to be a gunshot wound, later identified as a BB or pellet gun injury. The cops say it's the third time an airgun shooting has been reported in the area. STOP IT—walking up that hill is hard enough as it is!!!!!

Fourth shot on the way? That's what pill peddler Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS's Face the Nation yesterday. He said a second booster "will be necessary in order to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections," reports Axios. Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the need for second boosters was being "very carefully monitored" as Bourla postulated that COVID boosters could become like a flu shot.

And just because the mask mandate is over doesn't mean Mx. 'Rona isn't out there: Double vaxxed and boosted congressional Rep. Kim Schrier tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but has "mild symptoms," reports KING 5. Over the weekend, former president Barack Obama also tested positive for coronavirus with a scratchy throat but is "feeling fine otherwise."

Tom Brady un-retires in record time: After all the fanfare of retirement, he's back playing for the Buccaneers. In a tweet, he explains that "[t]hese past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now." Lol, okay dude.

Tom brady met his kids and wife for the first time and said fuck that

— * (@bigguccicraigy) March 13, 2022

Today was the first day that masks were optional in Washington state schools: The Seattle Times went to classes in Issaquah and Bellevue to see how the kiddos and teachers were faring. My 16-year-old sister who goes to school up north texted our family group chat she's still wearing her mask and "most ppl i've seen so far are too. already saw someone give someone else a dirty look for not wearing a mask. 😁😁😁👍👍👍👍" The kids are alright!

I think bats are cool (love you Stellaluna), but this ain't it: "Real bat disrupts screening of ‘The Batman’ in north Austin theater,' reports KXAN.

Good news festival-heads: Timber! Outdoor Music Festival is back at King County's Tolt-MacDonald Park and Campground in Carnation this year, from July 21 to July 23. Headlining the fest is The Milk Carnation Kids, Wellesley College grad (my alma mater) Caroline Rose, Built to Spill, and Deep Sea Diver. In addition to music, there will be yoga, stargazing, "running adventures with REI," s'mores, swimming, and other outdoor fun. Day passes start at $65, while weekend passes are $149—get more info on Timber! here.

In other music news: The Enumclaw dudes finally get it. After the Tacoma band told me earlier this month they'd never heard of the (in)famous Enumclaw horse fucking case, their SXSW tour poster shows they are now in on the joke.

After a banner weekend of trolling his girlfriend's ex-husband while in bed with her, SNL star Pete Davidson is going to space—on Jeff Bezos' rocket of course.

Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Stop the Steal rally: The revelation came during an interview with conservative outlet Washington Free Beacon, reports The Hill. She apparently attended the infamous January 6 rally, but left before Trump took the stage because she got cold. Lol. The Hill said this news comes about as there are "renewed questions about whether her involvement in conservative causes raised ethical issues related to her husband’s life-tenured position."

"Now why am I in it?" Jane Campion has apologized for her "thoughtless" comment directed at Venus and Serena Williams as she accepted the Best Picture award for Power of the Dog at the Critics Choice Awards last night. "I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes," she said in a statement today. I love Campion but this was so disappointing to see. The way white people will go out of their way to insult the Williams sisters is mind-boggling.

For your listening pleasure: Berlin-based DJ Kikelomo's Crack Mix. If you like what you hear, she's playing Kremwerk's Throb this Friday. See you there?