Slog AM: Idaho Does a Texas, Amazon Drops Some Cash on Affordable Housing, The Cherry Blossoms of US Want You to Admire Them

"Am I original? Am I the only one? Am I sexual?" Ultima_Gaina/ gettyimages.com

, the University of Washington is actually "encouraging people to come to campus to view the blossoms." Why? Because it has finally realized that these trees like being looked at, like basking in a lot of the attention. It's this kind of thing: "See my flowers... Aren't they just beautiful... I tried to make them a little more pink this year... Do you think it works?" UW urban forest specialist Sara Shores on KIRO Newsradio : “I think the trees miss their admirers... [So come and see them.] You can make up for lost time.”

The University of Washington will be welcoming visitors back this month to enjoy the iconic cherry blossoms in the Quad. #FOX13 https://t.co/bvt6XLna4p

Goodwill will not solve the housing crisis. But that is all those at the top are willing to do for those at the bottom: charity, donation, contributions. Seattle Times reports that Amazon, in cooperation with Sound Transit, plans to blow $42.5 million on "318 affordable-housing units near light-rail stations in Bellevue and SeaTac." But why can't the government do this? Why does it always have to be a gift? And the gifts rarely make a dent in the problem. We need the good infinity of government spending to solve the housing crisis.

The victims and families of the crane that crashed in South Lake Union back in 2019 have been awarded $150 million by a jury. KING 5 has this story.

It's like thunder. It's like lightning. The way you love me is frightening. Sing your song, Seattle, because today there is, according to those who can read the future in the movement of wind, clouds, and pressures, the real (though not too strong) possibility of a grand thunderstorm.

Idaho predictably does like Texas and opens one of the many gates of hell. The state's House sent to the Governor a bill that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The bill also grants family members the power to sue a doctor who performs an abortion after that period of time. The House feels the law represents the state's values, which is of course hating women and loving a devil in a Jesus costume purchased at some Dollar Only store.

The answer to this question, "Why do birds fly into windows?," is provided by the Bellingham Herald: "When birds see a window, they see a reflection of the sky or trees and believe it's safe to fly towards..." So, what did you think? I wasn't going to do it? Are you crazy? Of course I'm now going to quote the opening line of Vladimir Nabokov's Pale Fire:



I was the shadow of the waxwing slain / By the false azure in the windowpane; / I was the smudge of ashen fluff — / and I Lived on, flew on, in the reflected sky.

We can call that kind of afterlife artificial.

Nothing but urban goodness results from devoting a street to pedestrians. This one is next to the Cal Anderson Park and the Capitol Hill Station. It's closed to cars on Sundays for the Capitol Hill Farmers Market.



, oil has dropped from $139 per barrel to below $100 per barrel . CNN attributes the sharp fall to two expectations. One, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might flood the world with the stuff global capitalism cannot stop consuming. And, two, China's economy might slow down due to a surprise spike in coronavirus cases. However, some analysts are still of the opinion that oil prices could reach $200 a barrel in the near future. If this happens, then oil corporations will claim a considerable part of the global income. We call this kind of excessive capture "income inflation."

China's coronavirus lockdown will certainly save lives but also certainly disrupt the bad infinity of global capitalism. New York Times: "As Chinese officials scramble to contain the country’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since early 2020, they are imposing lockdowns and restrictions that are adding chaos to global supply chains." From this chaos, expect more inflation to surge, and the right to blame excessive government cheese for this inflation. But exactly what is a bad infinity? It is not a good infinity. I want you to just think about this for a minute or two on this fine-looking morning.

The prediction is that Biden will control the Senate and lose the House of Representatives. This is not exactly good news because he needs both for his New Deal dreams to come true. CNN: "All of the Senate contests both sides consider the most competitive will be in states that Joe Biden won in 2020, albeit in most cases narrowly."

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that "more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion nearly three weeks ago." This terrific movement of desperate souls is now described as “the "fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Nigeria to the rescue. The blackest country in the world will "allow airline operators to import aviation fuel to ease a shortage."

Let's end this AM with the track that introduced N-pop (Nigerian pop) to the world, D'banj's "Oliver Twist":

