Slog PM: Daffodils Everywhere, Weapons in Ukraine, and Police Shootouts Kill

Tis the season. Getty

"Seattle Seahawks have been everything to me."@DangeRussWilson thanks countless people who had an impact on him during his time with the @Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/vtHsmTqgwh

— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2022

The 25,000 daffodil bulbs planted in honor of Volunteer Park volunteer Doug Bayley are blooming: Go take a look. The sun's still out as I publish this at 6 PM. We love to see it.

Danny Westneat coming through with a very hot take: "America is finally united on what to do about daylight saving time — except me"

King County's Doc Jeff weighs in:



“Of the three potential time systems for the country to be on - permanent standard, biannual switching and permanent daylight saving time - the last is probably the worst choice.” https://t.co/S2cybFIAl8

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) March 16, 2022

US sends more weapons to Ukraine: After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy passionately spoke before the US Congress today, President Biden announced he will send an additional $800 million in weaponry and aid to the beleaguered country. Meanwhile Ukraine is now launching counterattacks on their oppressors near Kyiv, the country's capital, as the Russians continue to surgically cut off cities from receiving aid, while conducting cruel bombing raids on innocent civilians.



The word 'children' was painted in large Russian script on the ground outside the Mariupol Drama Theatre, Maxar satellite images collected on March 14 showed. Ukraine accused Russia of bombing the theater on Wednesday. Russia denies the attack https://t.co/JtB56K8eCz pic.twitter.com/iV13h0dBXm

— Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022

Pierce County Deputy Dominique Calata is dead: Yesterday, at a shootout during a SWAT operation in Spanaway, gunfire hit Calata and a Sergeant. The Sergeant is "in stable condition," but Calata died today. The team was pursuing 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton and killed him during the shootout.

At another police shooting: Police shot and killed one person near the Tacoma Mall this afternoon. Details are developing.

At another police shooting: Police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after a standoff in South Seattle. Reporting off SPD's blotter, KOMO says Seattle Police, Bellevue Police, Kent Police, the Washington State Patrol, and the King County Sheriff's Office may have been involved in the shooting, which unfolded after suspects robbed Green Theory Marijuana in Factoria this morning.

These headlines won't let us rest: "A covid surge in Western Europe has US bracing for another wave." I resent that "Stealth" Omicron is the name that seems to be sticking with outlets.

China "scrambles," turns to Pfizer: The company has authorized China Meheco Group to "commercialize" its antiviral pill in China.

In other international COVID relations: "Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1," reports AP. "The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter."

And in lighter news, I think this week's I, Anonymous is so funny. The reader who submitted this might just be making this shit up, but I laughed regardless. As someone commented on Instagram, "p/bussy-related names is my new favorite phrase now."

Libraries are back, baby! And by back, I mean they're staying open later starting March 30. "Starting Wednesday, March 30, The Seattle Public Library will see most Library locations return to the open hours in place prior to Jan. 21, 2022, when the Library temporarily reduced hours systemwide in response to impacts from the Omicron variant of COVID-19," announced the lib. Full updated hours here.



Expanded Hours and Services coming soon!

On Wednesday, March 30, we will expand open hours. The Central Library Book Spiral located on levels 6 through 9 will also be open to the public on Wednesdays.

Visit https://t.co/DRmFoaOGox to learn more. pic.twitter.com/eDQBmxrIya

— Seattle Library (@SPLBuzz) March 16, 2022

Cuomo's Revenge: Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo—who was given the boot for unethically advising his governor brother regarding sexual harassment charges—is now suing his former TV bosses for $125 million, claiming they wrongly terminated him.

The Little Free Pantry in Judkins Park needs some help: Throw a few bucks to Lien Titus, who's about to reopen a free pantry in Judkins Park after taking some time off due to a cancer diagnosis. Here's Titus:

I cannot wait to get this started on April 1st, 2022! In order to get it started again, monetary donations in any amount would be greatly appreciated and needed to get it stocked up. So many of you have been so wonderful in the past in helping me to give those in need hope in humanity. And I cannot thank you enough!



The local finalists for the James Beard Awards, the "Oscars of the restaurant industry," are:



Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule for Outstanding Chef



Renee Erickson‘s The Walrus and the Carpenter for Outstanding Restaurant

