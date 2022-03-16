Tis the season.
Tis the season. Getty

Russell Wilson is a Bronco: Seattle will miss you.

Sponsored
TREEFORT MUSIC FEST - March 23-27 | Downtown Boise, ID
Celebrating a decade of discovery! What will you find next?

The 25,000 daffodil bulbs planted in honor of Volunteer Park volunteer Doug Bayley are blooming: Go take a look. The sun's still out as I publish this at 6 PM. We love to see it.

Danny Westneat coming through with a very hot take: "America is finally united on what to do about daylight saving time — except me"

King County's Doc Jeff weighs in:

US sends more weapons to Ukraine: After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy passionately spoke before the US Congress today, President Biden announced he will send an additional $800 million in weaponry and aid to the beleaguered country. Meanwhile Ukraine is now launching counterattacks on their oppressors near Kyiv, the country's capital, as the Russians continue to surgically cut off cities from receiving aid, while conducting cruel bombing raids on innocent civilians.

Pierce County Deputy Dominique Calata is dead: Yesterday, at a shootout during a SWAT operation in Spanaway, gunfire hit Calata and a Sergeant. The Sergeant is "in stable condition," but Calata died today. The team was pursuing 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton and killed him during the shootout.

At another police shooting: Police shot and killed one person near the Tacoma Mall this afternoon. Details are developing.

At another police shooting: Police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after a standoff in South Seattle. Reporting off SPD's blotter, KOMO says Seattle Police, Bellevue Police, Kent Police, the Washington State Patrol, and the King County Sheriff's Office may have been involved in the shooting, which unfolded after suspects robbed Green Theory Marijuana in Factoria this morning.

These headlines won't let us rest: "A covid surge in Western Europe has US bracing for another wave." I resent that "Stealth" Omicron is the name that seems to be sticking with outlets.

China "scrambles," turns to Pfizer: The company has authorized China Meheco Group to "commercialize" its antiviral pill in China.

In other international COVID relations: "Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1," reports AP. "The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter."

And in lighter news, I think this week's I, Anonymous is so funny. The reader who submitted this might just be making this shit up, but I laughed regardless. As someone commented on Instagram, "p/bussy-related names is my new favorite phrase now."

Libraries are back, baby! And by back, I mean they're staying open later starting March 30. "Starting Wednesday, March 30, The Seattle Public Library will see most Library locations return to the open hours in place prior to Jan. 21, 2022, when the Library temporarily reduced hours systemwide in response to impacts from the Omicron variant of COVID-19," announced the lib. Full updated hours here.

Cuomo's Revenge: Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo—who was given the boot for unethically advising his governor brother regarding sexual harassment charges—is now suing his former TV bosses for $125 million, claiming they wrongly terminated him.

The Little Free Pantry in Judkins Park needs some help: Throw a few bucks to Lien Titus, who's about to reopen a free pantry in Judkins Park after taking some time off due to a cancer diagnosis. Here's Titus:

I cannot wait to get this started on April 1st, 2022! In order to get it started again, monetary donations in any amount would be greatly appreciated and needed to get it stocked up. So many of you have been so wonderful in the past in helping me to give those in need hope in humanity. And I cannot thank you enough!

Last I checked, Titus's little free panty was just over $150 away from its goal.

The local finalists for the James Beard Awards, the "Oscars of the restaurant industry," are:

  • Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule for Outstanding Chef
  • Renee Erickson‘s The Walrus and the Carpenter for Outstanding Restaurant
  • Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific

    Those Food Oscars get passed out on June 13 in Chi-Town.

    Love Slog AM/PM?

    More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring contribution, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.
    Contribute

    This dance throwback has been on heavy repeat for me. Let's end Wednesday by pretending it's Friday and heading to the club.

    Or: Don't listen to me. Listen to Dave. Dave says you should listen to this:

    The Portland Mercury's Wm. Steven Humphrey contributed to this round-up.