Yes Yes Yes, the Weather Is Starting to Get Very Nice This Month, but Have You Considered: Video Games?

OUT TODAY: TUNIC

You are an adorable fox with a sword and shield, wandering around an island chopping grass and finding treasure. Climb blocky platforms, swing at equally adorable monsters, decipher clues — okay, it’s basically a Zelda clone but furry, with off-the-chart wholesomeness. Fans of the chill-out island game A Short Hike who wished that game had a combat system will likely be pleased. Impressively, the game is largely the work of a single person — Canadian developer Andrew Shouldice. A demo is available (though only for Xbox, alas) and early reaction has been almost entirely positive, aside from the usual pre-release tech-bumpiness.

Tunic releases on March 16, 2022, for Steam and Xbox.

