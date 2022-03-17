Slog PM: Pelosi Reads Bad Bono Poem, Mayor Harrell Hesitates on 3rd Ave "Crack Down", SIFF to Open Festival With Doc About Putin's Top Political Threat

A sort of homecoming. I'm returning to Seattle from Portland. The sun is river dancing somewhere close to Vancouver. Charles Mudede

Aren’t things bad enough already? https://t.co/hqoLcW23HO

— Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) March 17, 2022

Pelosi decided to kill two birds (Saint Patrick's Day and Ukraine) with one stone. That stone happened to be a poem by the lead singer of U2, Bono.

The people at KOMO and Seattle Is Dying will not be happy to hear that Bruce Harrell postponed a "crack down" on Third Ave that has, you know, more than a whiff of racism in it. Seattle Times' David Kroman writes that police planned to start using city criminal code regulating "smoking, playing loud music, littering, drinking alcohol, 'loud, raucous and harassing behavior,' gambling and any 'other conduct that is inconsistent with the intended use and purpose of the transit facility, transit station or transit vehicle.'" You get the picture.

Remember when they tried to blow black people away from Third and Pine by blasting country music from speakers embedded in McDonald's? That did not work, so they tried classical music. But someone failed to tell them that would only give hiphop headz ideas for samples.



SIFF will open its first in-person festival in two years with a very relevant documentary, Daniel Roher’s Navalny. Alexei Navalny is considered by many to have been such a great threat to Putin's grip on Russia that he was poisoned under mysterious circumstances and thrown into prison, abused, tortured, the works. The lawyer and opposition leader Navalny represents what a French economist calls a switch point. Russia could have him, a human, rather than Putin, a monster. The documentary will screen on April 14 at the Paramount Theater.



A woman would still be alive today if a cop in Pierce County did not chase a car through Parkland, a densely populated area in Tacoma. And how did this all begin? KOMO: "Around 9:40 p.m., the deputy pulled into a nearby parking lot to check on a silver Dodge Charger that had hit a curb."

The open bar is not even worth this exercise in a very bad taste—hating on poor people. And that's what all of this 2022 State of Downtown Seattle business is all about. Being proudly uncouth. But how can you really take middle-class values seriously? They are nothing but embarrassing. Crime this, graffiti that, and, worst of all, "I paid my way."



the absolute STATE of downtown. Downtown Seattle Association will discuss homelessness, crime, the whole shebang, couched between 2.5 hours of networking, fancy snacks, and an open bar pic.twitter.com/sEPopSlfCA

— hannah krieg (@hannahkrieg) March 17, 2022

Everything about this tragedy is American. The speed limit is 75 mph on the Texas road. A 13-year-old Texas boy was driving the massive pickup truck with an adult. A tire blew. Boy lost control. Crash. 9 souls exited life. Just like that. CNN: "A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed nine people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured."

Mortgage rates are rising. This means borrowing is likely to become expensive. The blame for this rise is being placed on, of course, inflation. But there is nothing in this explanation that is not made of the same stuff of The Lord of the Rings. There is no economy, there are only combinations of power. (I use combinations in the sense expressed in Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations—read the book to get my meaning.)

Word!



It is really interesting that we get tons of coverage about a 50 cent per gallon gas price increase, but nothing about $500/month rent increases. https://t.co/dRPbNjmCFP

— Amy (@amyliztweets) March 17, 2022

Stacey Abrams appearance on the finale for Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season will certainly not hurt her chances of becoming the governor of George. She played the president of the United Earth.

Please listen to this tune by Talk Talk, "I Believe In You," and then read what I wrote about it 15 years ago.

