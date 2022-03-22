Slog AM: Boeing Is All Sad About the Crash in China, Republican Claims Black Supreme Court Nominee Is Soft on Child Porn, Expect a Fake Spring Today

The new busiest be here... Charles Mudede

What it revealed is how the right always in the end gets what it wants. In this case, it is getting its beloved necroeconomics , or, put another way, a society that explicitly places the value of life below the endless accumulation of value in the form of capital. All that mainstream Dems did was delay the transition into this kind of economy by two years. The right wanted it right away. But the fact of the matter is the pandemic has not reached an end, and some are even seeing another surge in the near future. We still need masks and proof of vaccine status if we are to save lives, particularly older lives. Necroeconomics makes that graphic scene in Midsommar (sacrificing old people) a daily, normal, common thing.

Former Stranger reporter Nathalie Graham points out that the escalator situation on the east section of Westlake Station is so sorry that it closed its entrance. So, after walking up all of those steps, you had to turn around and walk all of the way to the west section of the station. When will we learn to love public transportation like we love cars?



You’d think Sound Transit’s escalator problem would’ve improved by now, not become literally unnavigable pic.twitter.com/6Lez4Iw66J

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) March 21, 2022

That said, a source in Sound Transit told me that the busiest station on the 1 Line is no longer the Westlake Station but the new U District Station, which was designed by LMN Architects.

Washington State Court of Appeals sided with the landlords and removed a rule that gave tenants six months to sort out finances after the eviction moratorium ended. The city law “deprives the landlords of their property interest," the court stated. Heidi Groover of the Seattle Times has this story.

Show me the way to the next whiskey bar. It will be in a "historic Weyerhaeuser building on the Everett waterfront," reports Marc Stiles in the Puget Sound Business Journal.

They are saying that today will be sunny and warm, but the rain of yesterday will resume tomorrow. In short, today will be something like a fake spring. That said, do you know who is really hating all of this rain? Earthworms. The water-clogged ground has pushed many of them onto the sidewalk. They are exposed to birds. They are stepped on by thoughtless pedestrians. Indeed, this bitter earth, it can be so cold.

A short surge of spring warmth Tuesday helps us hit 60 for the first time this year in Seattle...take some time to enjoy it! We'll trend cooler and damp again Wednesday. My @komonews forecast & blog: https://t.co/NWGB8C3Iuj #WAwx pic.twitter.com/66X8Qr0WCY

— Shannon O'Donnell (@ShannonODKOMO) March 22, 2022

Boeing claims it is deeply sad about the crash of one of its planes in China. No soul on that flight survived the fast and sudden fall from the cloudy sky. Boeing, whose stock fell 4% when "investors" heard about the crash, also promises to help China with the investigation. Its fingers are, of course, crossed at this moment. The last thing the Chicago-based corporation needs is another 737 MAX mess, another plane — this time a Boeing 737-800 — that no one believes in and wants to be in.

So, the solution to inflation will likely be an increase on the cost of borrowing. What this means is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is resorting to an idea that essentially says there is too much money chasing a limited amount of goods in the economy. Of course, that idea has as much reality in it as a prophet walking on water. The problem is "cost-push" rather than "demand-pull" inflation. This means suppliers, and particularly those who supply gas, are pushing prices higher and making serious bank. The inflation of today has a lot in common with the 1973 oil crisis.

The always nutty Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri accused Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of, get this, giving "lenient sentences to convicted child pornography defendants during her career." This accusation was made during Jackson's confirmation hearing. Jackson would be naive not to expect more of this kind of crazy from the White People Party, the GOP. The Associated Press fact-checked Hawley's accusation and found them all extremely misleading or inaccurate.

I've always loved the world "gaggle."



A gaggle of almost entirely white, male photographers at the confirmation hearing for the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/ZU2JMd98Nv

— Genna Martin (@photogenna) March 22, 2022

Putin wants to keep his main political opponent, Alexei Navalny, in jail for a very, very long time. Navalny is also the subject of a documentary that will open SIFF 2022. By the way, Bernie Sanders has got something about Navalny.

One of my favorite things on the internet right now is this:



Well played, Robert Reich.

Jamaicans don't want to see no Prince Williams and Duchess Kate. What they want to see is money for Britain's exploitation of black labor. In short, Jamaica wants reparations for slavery. They also want an apology. Fuck this business of the planned visit by the prince and duchess.

Meanwhile, the black British director Steve McQueen was knighted by the royal family for his contributions to the visual arts. The ceremony, which involved a sword, red carpets, and some kneeling, took place in Buckingham Palace. The man is now Sir Steve McQueen.



🎖️Congratulations Sir Steve McQueen!



The Oscar, @BAFTA and Golden Globe winning director today received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/vJwZI3aCQy

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 15, 2022

Let's end AM with Yo-Yo Ma's interpretation of Bach's eternally beautiful "Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude":

