If you need any further proof that spring is upon us, feast your eyes on the flowering of plant-related events this week. I know, I know, florals aren’t particularly groundbreaking right now, but sometimes the traditional rites of spring are best. The easiest to plan for is the U District Cherry Blossom Festival, centered around the trees on the UW campus (with accompanying live cam) and running through April 10, though late March is really the optimal time for a visit. If you’re in the mood for a bit more travel, there’s also the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival — just check with the National Farm Worker Registry before heading out to make sure they’re not on strike before you visit Tulip Town. You’ll want to catch the festival while you can, since Skagit Valley may be hit hard by climate change over the next few decades (some fields have already been scaled back this year due to winter flooding). For something a bit closer to home, drop by the Puget Sound Gesneriad Society Show & Sale at Volunteer Park on Saturday April 2; Gesneriads tend to feature weird-looking flowers so they’re just the thing for decorating a witch’s cabin or eccentric greenhouse. The same day you might also investigate the Rainier Beach Community Seed Swap for an even more diverse array of foliage at this all-ages party. And those are just the plant-related festivities happening this week — there’s lots more to look forward to over the ensuing weeks.
