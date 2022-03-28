Slog PM: A Slap™ Update, Supreme Court Takes Up Warhol Case, and a Lighthouse for Sale

This craggy hunk of earth could be yours for 6.5 million big ones. thyegn/Getty

Here's what you've missed on Slog:

Got a spare $6.5 million? For the cost of a two-bedroom rambler in Seattle (jk kinda), you could get your very own lighthouse off the northwest coast of Oregon. The isolated and deteriorating Tillamook Rock Lighthouse—nicknamed "Terrible Tilly" by her disgruntled former crew—is located between Cannon Beach and Seaside, reachable only by helicopter. At one point, the lighthouse's owners turned it into a columbarium where 30 funeral urns were interred. Spooky! Hope that Tilly's next owners don't end up like these two.

Fuck Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Don't Say Gay legislation into law, which will ban certain instruction on sexuality and gender identity in the classroom, reports CNN. "We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, health care and well-being of their children," the schmuck said during the bill signing. Now Disney decided to get a backbone and has vowed to help repeal the law. Walt is rolling over in his grave, I'm sure.

Gas prices in the Seattle area are going up: Over the past week, car juice jumped 0.9 cents per gallon, up 70.2 cents from last month and $1.41 per gallon since last year, reports KOMO.

And speaking of price hikes: The City of Seattle jacked up the cost of parking your car on Capitol Hill North and South to $1 an hour mid-day, and to $1 and $1.50 during the evening times respectively. By all accounts, that's still pretty cheap considering the pre-pandemic rates of $4.50 an hour. Elsewhere in the city, parking rates will go down.

ICYMI: Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins died this weekend at the age of 50. Hawkins was on tour with the legendary band in South America and was lined up to perform in Bogotá, Colombia before his death, reports CNN. A preliminary forensic report found "10 substances, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids" in a urine toxicology test, but no cause of death has been disclosed. Devastating.

Following the lead of Tate Modern in London and the Met in NYC, the British Museum will remove the disgraced Sacklers' name from its galleries, rooms, and endowments, reports Hyperallergic. BUT! Their name will remain on the British Museum's benefactors' board and on its Great Court list of donors for some inexplicable reason.

And while we are on the subject of art: The Supreme Court will hear a copyright infringement case between the Andy Warhol Foundation and photographer Lynn Goldsmith in what could be a big moment for "'fair use' of copyrighted materials in art," reports ARTnews. The piece in question? Warhol's painting of Prince, which referenced Goldsmith's photo of the rockstar allegedly without her knowledge or consent.

A coroner's inquest into the 2017 police killing of 19-year-old Damarius Butts found that the four Seattle officers responsible "complied with the law and department policy," reports the Seattle Times. The jury deliberated for eight hours on Friday and resumed deliberations this morning before announcing their unanimous decision today.

School picture day on St. Patty's Day—what's the worst that could happen? This elementary school in Indiana made that very cute mistake.

A Slap™ update: After Will Smith smacked the shit out of Chris Rock at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said they condemned Will's actions and have "started a formal review around the incident," reports the New York Times. Whatever that means. The terrible, dogshit takes on this incident have mostly remained on Twitter, thank God (except for whatever this is lol). But my lukewarm take is that the behavior of both of these two famous millionaires was deeply weird and unsettling. I have no choice but to blame the Scottish play:

The devil works hard but the updater of the Macbeth Wikipedia page works harder pic.twitter.com/c7QaLTS7So

— hannah strong (@thethirdhan) March 28, 2022

If you understandably missed Questlove's excellent acceptance speech for Summer of Soul's Best Documentary win last night: Please watch it! I wish two mens' foolishness hadn't overshadowed this moment.

And in today's Russia-Ukraine War news: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and two other Ukrainian negotiators were said to have suffered "symptoms of suspected poisoning" following peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border. They have all since recovered. Biden won't take back his statement saying Putin shouldn't remain president of Russia, but he didn't mean it in a, like, literal regime change way. Russia may be intentionally targeting Ukrainian cultural landmarks. Officials in Ukraine allege that Russia could try to spilt their country in two, like Korea. And soldiers have disturbed radioactive dust in Chernobyl's Red Forest.

Just as a reminder: The world is still getting warmer.

For your listening pleasure: Foo Fighters' "The Pretender." R.I.P. Taylor.