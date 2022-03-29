Stranger Suggests: A Seattle Theater History Lesson

There are plenty of ways to honor the past, and not all of them require the indefinite preservation of crumbling buildings — sometimes it’s enough to simply bask in the knowledge of what once was. For fans of old stuff, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation will host a fun online lecture this Thursday about Seattle’s theatrical heritage, dating back more than a hundred years to a time when our town rivaled New York for live entertainment. Only a handful of the old theaters are left, but that’s fine; progress and history can comfortably co-exist, as evidenced by this lecture being presented via technology that didn’t exist just a few years ago. Marvel at the collected photographs and recorded stories of those who entertained our forebears, digitally preserved for the edification of this generation and those to come.

Another Opening, Another Show takes place online this Thursday, March 31, from 5 pm to 6:30 with tickets from $5 to $10. Find more events suggested by The Stranger here.