Strap in (or on) for a wild ride folks, because this is the April Fool’s Day show. We asked you to send in fake calls and you came through in a big way. It's Savage’s challenge to spot the phonies.

A woman wonders how to help her friend dispose of his unwanted sex doll. Can he just take it to the dump?

A man and his wife got Fitbits. But now, when they have sex, they both immediately check them to see how they did from a fitness perspective!

Some kinks explored on this show: globes, bones, animals, talking peeholes, nudism, mullets and astrology. Which are real? Can you tell?

Have you ever wanted to hear Yoda talk dirty? No? Nobody’s making you subscribe to the Magnum

