Dave Segal

Dave Segal is a journalist and DJ living in Seattle. He has been writing about music since 1983. His stuff has appeared in Gale Research’s literary criticism series of reference books, Creem (when it was in decline), Alternative Press (when it was ascendant), XLR8R, Jazz Times, and a slew of alternative weekly newspapers scattered across America. He also DJs weird, obscure records under the name Veins. He probably won’t honor your requests.