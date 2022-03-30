Seattle Sticker Patrol: Birds Aren't Real
"Birds Aren't Real"
Gen Z is incredible. JK
You've heard about the "birds aren't real
" conspiracy movement, haven't you?
Sponsored
Weddings | Rehearsal Dinners | on site & off site events
"Conservatives Are Trash"
Not technically a sticker, but we're going to give it a pass. JK
I saw this on an old phone booth near Glo's
covered in other stickers. A real resource for me.
"You Can Have Your Cake and Eat It Too"
Spotted at Gas Works Park. JK
One of my favorite things is getting lost on the "You can't have your cake and eat it too" Wikipedia page
. I never realized how many different meanings you can extract from this phrase.
"Mental Illness"
My dating criteria. JK
And guess what? I'm not all that sorry.
"Cars Ruin Cities"
Iconic JK
Thanks, The War on Cars
!
"Collage"
I love seeing these artsy stickers out in public! JK
If you know who made this, please let me know
.
"Shift to Run"
Thanks for the hint. JK
This is from Zelda right?
"Normalize Crab Fingers"
Crabs have legs, why can't they have fingers? JK
Once again, here I am, bringing Sticker Patrol back
to the concept of carcinization
. I hope my distant offspring have crab fingers at the very least!
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
Sponsored
An unforgettable weekend of art, film, performance, readings, dance parties, and more!
The Stranger
depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!