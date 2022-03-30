"Birds Aren't Real"
Gen Z is incredible.
You've heard about the "birds aren't real" conspiracy movement, haven't you?

"Conservatives Are Trash"
Not technically a sticker, but were going to give it a pass.
I saw this on an old phone booth near Glo's covered in other stickers. A real resource for me.

"You Can Have Your Cake and Eat It Too"
Spotted at Gas Works Park.
One of my favorite things is getting lost on the "You can't have your cake and eat it too" Wikipedia page. I never realized how many different meanings you can extract from this phrase.

"Mental Illness"
My dating criteria.
And guess what? I'm not all that sorry.

"Cars Ruin Cities"
Iconic
Thanks, The War on Cars!


"Collage"
I love seeing these artsy stickers out in public!
If you know who made this, please let me know.

"Shift to Run"
Thanks for the hint.
This is from Zelda right?

"Normalize Crab Fingers"
Crabs have legs, why cant they have fingers?
Once again, here I am, bringing Sticker Patrol back to the concept of carcinization. I hope my distant offspring have crab fingers at the very least!


As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

