Seattle Sticker Patrol: Birds Aren't Real

"Birds Aren't Real"

Gen Z is incredible. JK

"Conservatives Are Trash"

Not technically a sticker, but we're going to give it a pass. JK

"You Can Have Your Cake and Eat It Too"

Spotted at Gas Works Park. JK

"Mental Illness"

My dating criteria. JK

"Cars Ruin Cities"

Iconic JK

You've heard about the " birds aren't real " conspiracy movement, haven't you?I saw this on an old phone booth near Glo's covered in other stickers. A real resource for me.One of my favorite things is getting lost on the "You can't have your cake and eat it too" Wikipedia page . I never realized how many different meanings you can extract from this phrase.And guess what? I'm not all that sorry.Thanks, The War on Cars





"Collage"

I love seeing these artsy stickers out in public! JK

"Shift to Run"

Thanks for the hint. JK

"Normalize Crab Fingers"

Crabs have legs, why can't they have fingers? JK

Crabs in general. Carcinization is the trend of evolution turning multiple genetic lines of crustaceans into crabs pic.twitter.com/YpsnQn7Oeo

