Hey Stoners! Don't Miss America's Fave Weed Film Fest, SPLIFF—Coming Soon!

It's almost time for the stone-iest time of the year... the SPLIFF Film Festival —featuring short, hilarious, trippy, and thoughtful mini-movies about cannabis—all made by stoners just like YOU!

At SPLIFF, you’ll see films that will make you laugh, films that will make you think, and films that will make you ask, “What the fuck was that?! It's the world's only film festival made for stoners, by stoners!

The fourth installment of SPLIFF debuts at the Egyptian Theater for ONE DAY ONLY on Saturday, April 30—so a sell-out is possible. Don't be left out of the fun... GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AND HERE! BETTY FREAKING WETTER IS HOSTING!

Busy that day? Don't panic, you can also stream SPLIFF on April 20-24—snap up those streaming tix here.