Stranger Suggests: Entertainment the Whole Family Can Enjoy (By "Family," We Mean Manson)

Don’t even THINK of bringing wire hangers to this wild weird reimagining of the queer cult classic, starring a mischief of west coast drag stars. Peaches Christ and Heklina deign to schlep up to Seattle, where they’ll be joined by our very own Adé Connere and Abbey Rhodes for an evening of utter mayhem. Pluck a little inspiration from the original film, mix in some sly attitude, stir with an inevitably rowdy audience, and voila — that’s entertainment the whole family can enjoy, if by “family” you mean Manson. Even back in normal times, these shows usually sold out; and with pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned drag romp you’ll want to hop on these tickets while the hopping’s good. Bonus points if you come in costume.