Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022: Zero Fucks Given 🖕

It's SIFF season, baby! Seattle's favorite film fest returns this month with 262 films over 11 days (April 14–24) screening both in-person and online. We're rounding up some of our favorites. Every day, expect two more recommendations on Slog.



ZERO FUCKS GIVEN

Belgium, 2021, 112 min, Dirs. Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre Belgium, 2021, 112 min, Dirs. Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre

The English title of this film sounds weird, but, trust me, it's good! Courtesy of SIFF

This excellent debut feature from writer-directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre stars the captivating Adèle Exarchopoulos as Cassandre, a young woman unspooling from a personal tragedy while trying to navigate a capitalist hellscape. Cassandre spends her days in the air, hawking perfumes and cleaning sky-toilets. Her nights on the ground are a blur of heavy drinking and rando hook-ups. The verité-style film balances the absurd and heartbreaking, all grounded by a layered performance from Exarchopoulos.

Playing at SIFF Uptown on Friday, April 15 at 8:30 pm and Monday, April 18 at 3:30 pm.

