WE’RE BACK BABY!! And we’ve got a whole bunch of HOT NEW STICKERS! In this episode of Sticker Patrol, we made our way to Fremont where we read aloud smutty stickers and whispered sweet nothings into the Troll’s ear. Featuring music from the one and only Erik Blood. Where should we go next?

Sponsored
Annual Seattle Erotic Art Festival and Pan Eros Film Festival at Seattle Center April 29 – May 1!
An unforgettable weekend of art, film, performance, readings, dance parties, and more!