Seattle Portland Sticker Patrol: A Mark Ruffalo Moment

Jess Stein

Last weekend, I visited Seattle's little sister for the first time since I was a kid. Some Portlander stopped me on the street to offer their tarot reading services (I declined) then gave me a business card announcing they also sell shrooms (I accepted). What a very cute small town! I also bumped into tons of hot stickers—one demanding me to eat my landlord, another comparing I.C.E. to the Gestapo, and one of hard dicks in gun holsters. I like how Portland does it!

Sponsored Help stop the spread of syphilis in our community. Protect yourself by learning the symptoms, where to get tested and how to get cured at syphilisrising.com

P.S. Watch our latest Sticker Patrol video, where we blast off to the Center of the Universe. OK, love you, bye 😘😘😘

This Is a Certified

It's a meme, and the top part says "This Is a Certified." JK

I saw this on my first day in Portland. Here's a Mark Ruffalo Moment for us to enjoy:

Glad we all got to share this Mark Ruffalo Moment together.

Consent Is Everything

Spotted in the Alberta Arts District. JK

Time for a Neck Stretch

This means "masturbate" right? JK

Magic Mike 4:44

You can't see me right now, but I'm raising my hand. JK

At First, I Thought They Drew Sasquatch in Binary Code

I like the idea of Bigfoot existing in the Matrix. JK

Spotted at The Hilt, on the Toilet

And reader, I did. JK

No Comment

An age-old sentiment. JK

Spotted Near Movie Madness.

Technically posted on a public street. JK

Just So You Know...

...I called that number and it was disconnected. JK

A Final PSA

How could I ever forget? JK

Vote exactly how the Portland Mercury tell you to vote.Just kidding, I know it's probably a Voltaire reference.Bey and Jay? I'll see you there!The hashtag is full of other similar stickers so if you know who made this one, please let me know. I know by posting this I'm admitting to using my phone on the toilet—which everyone does!! but is definitely unhygienic!!Well Portlanders—does it?I love the antifa sentiments in the City of Roses.I have a hard time believing this is true.Hope you have an excellent weekend!

P.S. Here's that vid.



As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.