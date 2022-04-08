1647632056-sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

Last weekend, I visited Seattle's little sister for the first time since I was a kid. Some Portlander stopped me on the street to offer their tarot reading services (I declined) then gave me a business card announcing they also sell shrooms (I accepted). What a very cute small town! I also bumped into tons of hot stickers—one demanding me to eat my landlord, another comparing I.C.E. to the Gestapo, and one of hard dicks in gun holsters. I like how Portland does it!

Sponsored
Help stop the spread of syphilis in our community.
Protect yourself by learning the symptoms, where to get tested and how to get cured at syphilisrising.com

P.S. Watch our latest Sticker Patrol video, where we blast off to the Center of the Universe. OK, love you, bye 😘😘😘

This Is a Certified
Glad we all got to share this Mark Ruffalo Moment together.
It's a meme, and the top part says "This Is a Certified." JK
I saw this on my first day in Portland. Here's a Mark Ruffalo Moment for us to enjoy:

Glad we all got to share this Mark Ruffalo Moment together.

Consent Is Everything
Spotted in the Alberta Arts District.
Spotted in the Alberta Arts District. JK
Vote exactly how the Portland Mercury tell you to vote.

Time for a Neck Stretch
This means masturbate right?
This means "masturbate" right? JK
Just kidding, I know it's probably a Voltaire reference.

Magic Mike 4:44
You cant see me right now, but Im raising my hand.
You can't see me right now, but I'm raising my hand. JK
Bey and Jay? I'll see you there!

At First, I Thought They Drew Sasquatch in Binary Code
Sasquatch IS a big ol creep.
I like the idea of Bigfoot existing in the Matrix. JK
The hashtag is full of other similar stickers so if you know who made this one, please let me know.

Spotted at The Hilt, on the Toilet
I know by posting this Im implicitly admitting to using my phone on the toilet which everyone does, but is definitely unhygienic.
And reader, I did. JK
I know by posting this I'm admitting to using my phone on the toilet—which everyone does!! but is definitely unhygienic!!

No Comment
An age-old sentiment.
An age-old sentiment. JK
Well Portlanders—does it?

Spotted Near Movie Madness.
Spotted near Movie Madness.
Technically posted on a public street. JK
I love the antifa sentiments in the City of Roses.

Just So You Know...
I have a hard time believing this is true.
...I called that number and it was disconnected. JK
I have a hard time believing this is true.

A Final PSA
How could I ever forget?
How could I ever forget? JK
Hope you have an excellent weekend!

P.S. Here's that vid.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.