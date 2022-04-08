Last weekend, I visited Seattle's little sister for the first time since I was a kid. Some Portlander stopped me on the street to offer their tarot reading services (I declined) then gave me a business card announcing they also sell shrooms (I accepted). What a very cute small town! I also bumped into tons of hot stickers—one demanding me to eat my landlord, another comparing I.C.E. to the Gestapo, and one of hard dicks in gun holsters. I like how Portland does it!
