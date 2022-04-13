Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022: Tug of War ⚔️

It's SIFF season, baby! Seattle's favorite film fest returns this month with 262 films over 11 days (April 14–24) screening both in-person and online. We're rounding up some of our top picks.

TUG OF WAR

Tanzania, 2021, 93 min, Dir. Amil Shivji

Don't miss this rare feature from Zanzibar... Courtesy SIFF

It is not an accident that one of the most fascinating pop stars of the 20th century, Freddie Mercury, was born in Zanzibar. This island, which is a part of the nation of Tanzania, is one of the most fascinating places on earth. And so there is no surprise in the fact that one of the few features from Zanzibar, Amil Shivji’s Tug of War, contains no scene or actor who does not hold our fascination. The film, which concerns the island's post-war revolutionary period, follows the fate of two young rebels (one black African, one South Asian African) who fall in love in an interesting time and place.

Tug of War screens at Ark Lodge Cinemas on Saturday, April 16, and at AMC Pacific Place on Wednesday, April 20.

