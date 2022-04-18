Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022: Alien on Stage 👽

It's SIFF season on Slog, baby! Seattle's favorite film fest returns this month with 262 films over 11 days (April 14–24), screening in-person and online. We're rounding up some of our top picks to celebrate. You can check out all of them here and see what's up this week at the fest over here.

ALIEN ON STAGE

United Kingdom, 2021, 83 minutes, Directors Lucy Harvey & Danielle Kummer

What an absolute charmer Alien on Stage is. The affectionate documentary centers on a group of small-town theater hobbyists who create a live panto version of the movie Alien, and then, through a twist of fame, have an opportunity to perform their show live on the West End, complete with their delightfully homemade special effects. Comparisons to Waiting for Guffman are inevitable, but this is its own creature with a wonderful, wholesome, and very modest heart.

Alien on Stage screens at Shoreline Community College on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 pm, and at SIFF Cinema Egyptian on Friday, April 22 at 9:15 pm