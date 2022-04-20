Slog PM: People Are Still Wearing Masks on the Bus, an Activist Glued Herself to a Counter at Starbucks in the Name of Veganism, and Sen. Patty Murray Takes a Stand Against Pot Shops Getting Robbed at Gun Point

Today is one of those magical fake holidays like Pi Day (March 14), except for weed! Weed! Our friends at EverOut already compiled a big ole list of where the potheads will party this fine 20th of April. Hit up Carnival 420 in Georgetown or "Inhalen," a cleverly named tribute to Van Halen at Growler Guys. Catch Cucci Binaca's 4/20 dragstravaganza later tonight and end the night with an edible of choice to soothe you to sleep.

As a none weed-smoker (I know, I'm a boring nerd with a family history of schizophrenia that creeps up when I try to be cool), my version of celebrating 4/20 is checking in with the City Council (I know, boring nerd x2). Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is teaming up with a regular ally, United Food and Commercial Workers, to right the wrongs of the war on drugs. Read that here.

More weed news: The weed workers are in danger and it's the feds' fault. Basically, because you have to use cash to buy weed (it is not legal federally, so the big banks won't touch it) pot shops are an attractive target for armed robbery. Washington has seen a recent uptick in this sort of crime, and Patty Murray said she is going to stop it.

So... masks or?? Some judge in Florida (of course) said that the U.S. government might be overstepping its authority by requiring masks on public transit. This triggered some unclear rule changes across the country and in Seattle, where you no longer have to wear a mask on the bus or light rail despite conflicting recommendations from public health experts.

No mandate needed: Either the people on the bus with Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom don't know about the rule change or we really just like our masks because it looks like yesterday and today people are still covering up on public transit.

A continued power struggle: The city and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) are butting heads. Basically LIHI built a tiny home village that could house 40 people. That's cool! Only problem is LIHI doesn't have the money to do that. In a case of begging for forgiveness rather than asking permission, LIHI applied for money from the KCRHA, but they didn't win the award in the legally required, competitive bidding process. On Monday, Councilmember Andrew Lewis and Tammy Morales signaled support of the tiny home village in the council briefing. If the council members use city funds, they would undermine the authority's decision and the function the council gave it: KCHRA takes the money and hopefully one day solves homelessness. Lewis said that the KCHRA would tour the village soon, but according to a spokesperson from the KCHRA, the authority has not confirmed any tour.

Space needle? More like ORANGE needle: Long Painting Company started painting the Space Needle its original orange-y gold today to celebrate its 60th anniversary. If you're high off your ass for 4/20, I caution you not to look as it may confuse you. Wait until Friday for when it's all done and your of sound mind.

Lessons from an electric scooter: I will say that I have never seen a hot girl ride an electric scooter, but according to The Seattle Times, a year of electric scooters has taught us something.

I would risk it all for her: A Peta activist superglued herself to a counter in Seattle Starbucks HQ to protest the company's surcharge for vegan milk. In other news I have found my wife.

South Seattle Emerald turns eight! Happy Birthday to the South Seattle Emerald.

Value Village is for-profit fyi: If you thought Value Village was some sort of charity, you are not alone. In fact, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson decided this charity misconception is so common because Value Village is falsely advertising itsself as such, even referring to its drop-off area as a "community donation center." This is a long-running case, but Crosscut has the latest update.

Sorry about the racism: WA insurance chief Mike Kreidler said racist slurs and treated the people of color he worked with really weird, according to KNKX. He's since apologized, but even The Seattle Times Editorial Board said it's not enough.

Alec Baldwin update: New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said Rust Movie Productions must pay $136,793 for all the wild safety failures that ultimately culminated in actor Alec Baldwin shooting a gun he did not know was loaded and killing a cinematographer.

My official invitation to Joseph Robinette Biden: As you all probably know, the president is coming to Seattle on Friday. Everyone is making pitches for what the dude should check out while he's here. There's a lot of fun touristy things, but if the man wants the full Seattle local experience I suggest he try to find somewhere to pee in Ballard, pick up one of those "In This House We Believe" signs, and maybe even tweet a picture of a broken elevator at one of the light rail stations.

Also this: I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. Taylor Swift literally released a song called "ME!" on national lesbian day.

