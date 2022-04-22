Stranger Suggests: An Evening with Neil Gaiman

There’s no telling what will happen when Neil Gaiman comes to town for a reading. Author of such vital works as Sandman, American Gods, Coraline, and my two personal favorites Neverwhere and Stardust, will he share some novel new work-in-progress? Treat us to one of his classics? Summon an elemental spirit? All are possible. It was on a trip to Seattle that Gaiman and Terry Pratchett mapped out the plot of Good Omens 2, a book that almost certainly will never be written but exists, via the memory of that night, in a sort of spiritual nether-plane of a local hotel room. Next Sunday’s event is nearly sold out, and you’ll need to call the box office for tickets — but it’s worth making the call for what Gaiman himself promises will be “fun and odd and not like any other evening with Neil Gaiman.” There will be a Q&A, so bring your pressing, probing questions and prepare for the following night of dreams to be even more otherworldly than usual. Masks are required, along with proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

An Evening with Neil Gaiman takes place Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 pm in Benaroya Hall. Find more events suggested by The Stranger here.