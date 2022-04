Seattle Sticker Patrol: What Do Dogs Listen To?

Jess Stein

Corgi With AirPods

What a cutie. JK

Who do you think this sweet little dog is listening to? Here's my guess:

Does This Bitch Fall Off?

Good to know. JK

I wish I could subtitle my life in this script.

I Saw This One Under the Jose Rizal Bridge

Me when I'm in my grave. Boobs never get boring. JK

Thanks, Gkayul.

Ok, This Is the Last One. I Was a Hermit This Week.

Saw this beauty ON the Jose Rizal Bridge. JK

We always love a Gnartoons sighting. And now, I'm weirdly hungry...