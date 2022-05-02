This Week: Lots of Plants for Moms

These executive cats have the right idea. Junko Kimura / Getty Images Staff

Plants! They’re the hot new thing that everyone’s talking about. Just stick some seeds in dirt, give ‘em some water, and soon enough you’ve got a bunch of leaves out of nowhere. It’s free money!!! You’ll want to get on this once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity before the market’s saturated with begonias, and there’s never been a better time than the week before Mother's Day. Consider attending the Edible Plant Sale at Seattle Tilth in Wallingford, where you can pick up tomato and pepper starters or a range of herbs; or the Friends of the Volunteer Park Conservatory Plant Sale Fundraiser for some show-stoppers that’ll look great in a garden or perched handsomely on a shelf near a window, which is also how I like my men. Pike Place Market’s Annual Flower Festival is entering its fourteenth year this weekend — lucky fourteen! And if you don’t mind a schlep, Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival is expected to attract 100,000 people and probably even more bees. Finally, if your allergies are too intense, you can enjoy plants in a more abstract form at Floriferous, a plant-themed art show at SAM Gallery. With the impending extinction of all human life on Earth, plants are only going to get more popular so there’s never been a better time to get on the bandwagon!

