And the 2022 SPLIFF Winners Are…….

Another dope SPLIFF Film Festival has passed. You came, you smoked, you watched, you voted! Without any further ado, here are this year’s 2022 SPLIFF winners!

Trippiest: "Your Marketplace"

Funniest: "Cooking at 4:20"

Stupidest: "Poop Shoes"

Best in Show: "Cactus Touch"

Sponsored Meet the Donnelys. A very white family with very white problems. An Asian American cast splits the “rich white family with secrets” genre open in this new comedy.

Many thanks to ALL our incredible filmmakers, and thank YOU for making the 2022 SPLIFF Film Festival a huge success!