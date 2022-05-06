Unstreamable is a weekly column that finds films and TV shows you can't watch on streaming services in the United States.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 MAMA, I'M COMING HOME 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

THE OSBOURNES

US, 2002-2005, 22 min episodes, Created by MTV

"TOTALLY UNCENSORED," meaning you get to hear all the fucks and cunts. Of which there are many. CB

You can't talk about the history of reality TV without talking about this show. Hailed as "television’s first celebrity reality show," the series follows Ozzy and Sharon and two of their kids, Kelly and Jack, as they putz around their Los Angeles mansion with celebrities coming and going (Elijah Wood! Diddy! Slipknot!). Ironically, the series seems profoundly wholesome today: the kids are late to school; the dogs shit all over the floor; the neighbors play their music too loud; the teenage son gets scolded for smoking weed. (Nevermind dad's high the whole time.) But in 2002, the show's crass honesty was genre-setting, becoming MTV's highest-rated show in its then 23-year history. And it holds up! Just, pro tip: If you watch, turn on the "Ozzy translator." CHASE BURNS

Available to rent at Scarecrow Video.