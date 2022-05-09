Stranger Suggests: Meat Market at Indian Summer's The Garden

Maybe one of the only upsides to the last two years of social distancing is that it's allowed a lot of folks to experiment with self-presentation and personal style. And if you, like me, came out as non-binary and donated a large amount of your clothing that no longer resonated with your gender/self and are now left with scraps of your once great vintage closet, BOY, do I have an event for you.

This Saturday and Sunday, The Garden—Indian Summer's auxiliary space on E Mercer—will host Meat Market: A Butch/Masc/Andro Shopping Experience. Meat Market will offer a wide array of butch, masc, and androgynous vintage and secondhand clothing in straight and plus sizes, for people short and tall. And if you've ever been to Indian Summer's More Fats, More Femmes market, you know that the curation of clothing will be top-notch! Indian Summer founder Adria Garcia, Indian Summer co-manager Castle Cooke, former Stranger music calendar editor/vintage powerhouse Kim Selling, and local artist and "style king" Craig Chambers will all show off their goods. In a social media post announcing the event, Selling said they have been "dragon hoard-level saving treasures for SO LONG," which only makes me feel itchy with anticipation!

A few tips if you go: wear a mask and come in tight-fitting clothing as there are limited changing rooms (I'd wager the space will get pretty packed. Bike shorts and a tank top are clutch!). Market organizers have also asked shoppers to bring their own reusable bags, which is great especially if you're planning on a big haul. Indian Summer's vintage and secondhand markets have facilitated some of the most affirming and euphoric clothing experiences I've had—you don't wanna miss it. I'll see you at the racks!

Indian Summer's Meat Market: A Butch/Masc/Andro Shopping Experience is happening Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15 from 1-7pm.