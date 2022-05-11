I, Anonymous: Is Someone Trapped in the Printing Press?

Hello. I canceled my subscription to a particular major daily paper in Seattle after all its anti-Kshama Sawant bullshit, but I still got one more issue after canceling. I only just today opened it and this weird handwritten letter was included in the bundle:

DEAR COSTOMER:

WE ARE VERY GRATEFUL TO GOD FIRST OF ALL FOR GIVING US HEALTH AND WELL-BEING; ESPECIALLY IN THESE TIMES OF PANDEMIC. IT IS A PLEASURE FOR ME AND MY FAMILY TO BE ABLE TO SERVE YOU, AND AT THE SAME TIME, THANK YOU FOR BEING PART OF THIS PAPER AND PROVIDING THIS WORK FOR US. I APOLOGIZE FOR THE CONVENIENCE AND HOPE WE CAN BETTER SERVE YOU. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY THIS CHRISTMAS.

Has this happened to anyone else? Who wrote this? The note with several typos is clearly photocopied, so I’m guessing it’s someone working at the printing press. I know they always talk about this paper being a “local family newspaper,” but is anyone else weirded out by the Christly well-wishes??? It feels a little weird that it came after I canceled.