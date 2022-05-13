Would You Like to See Some Cute Local Pets (Yes)

Royalty surveying their kingdom. Matt Baume

Ohhhhh hello kitties, and dogs, and pocket-pets of all shapes and sizes. Last weekend, The Seattle Humane Society celebrated its 125th year with a fundraiser and pet runway show featuring some VERY good creatures. Dogs with hats! Kittens with big wide eyes! Lots of licking and sniffing! Glorious. And as luck would have it, I brought a camera.

All told, attendees pledged $2.3 million to support Seattle Humane's mission — serving animals and the people at the other end of the leash. The pandemic's been a particularly trying time for all nonprofits, and Seattle Humane's been through a lot of upheaval and change lately, with four new board members, a new CEO, and as of last month a new COO — all of whom have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, the need for resources and homes remains acute — but speaking of a cute, check out the delightful fuzzy friends in this video and photo gallery:

"Mlem," said one local source. Matt Baume

Filming a confessional segment Matt Baume

Toebeans aplenty Matt Baume

Ah, to see the world through a kitten's eyes Matt Baume

This dog has journeyed down the rainbow to bring you luck, and it's already working because you're lucky enough to be looking at a dog right now Matt Baume

Give us a smile Matt Baume

This place has the best maître d'. Matt Baume

Your majesy. Matt Baume

His highness demands licks Matt Baume

Best friends! Matt Baume