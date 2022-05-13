Royalty surveying their kingdom.
Royalty surveying their kingdom. Matt Baume

Ohhhhh hello kitties, and dogs, and pocket-pets of all shapes and sizes. Last weekend, The Seattle Humane Society celebrated its 125th year with a fundraiser and pet runway show featuring some VERY good creatures. Dogs with hats! Kittens with big wide eyes! Lots of licking and sniffing! Glorious. And as luck would have it, I brought a camera.

All told, attendees pledged $2.3 million to support Seattle Humane's mission — serving animals and the people at the other end of the leash. The pandemic's been a particularly trying time for all nonprofits, and Seattle Humane's been through a lot of upheaval and change lately, with four new board members, a new CEO, and as of last month a new COO — all of whom have their work cut out for them.

Support The Stranger

More than ever, we depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Thank you!
Contribute

Meanwhile, the need for resources and homes remains acute — but speaking of a cute, check out the delightful fuzzy friends in this video and photo gallery:

Mlem, said one local source.
"Mlem," said one local source. Matt Baume

Filming a confessional segment
Filming a confessional segment Matt Baume

Toebeans aplenty
Toebeans aplenty Matt Baume

Ah, to see the world through a kittens eyes
Ah, to see the world through a kitten's eyes Matt Baume

This dog has journeyed down the rainbow to bring you luck, and its already working because youre lucky enough to be looking at a dog right now
This dog has journeyed down the rainbow to bring you luck, and it's already working because you're lucky enough to be looking at a dog right now Matt Baume

Give us a smile
Give us a smile Matt Baume

This place has the best maître d.
This place has the best maître d'. Matt Baume

Your majesy.
Your majesy. Matt Baume

His highness demands licks
His highness demands licks Matt Baume

Best friends!
Best friends! Matt Baume

Overwhelmed by how many objects there are to knock off of tables
Overwhelmed by how many objects there are to knock off of tables Matt Baume