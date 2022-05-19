Slog PM: 80% of 911 Calls Have Nothing to Do With Crime, Edmonds Outlaws Sleeping on the Street, Buybacks to Blame for Formula Shortage

Beautiful Vancouver can't tell the difference between a savannah cat and a cougar. How is this possible? Charles Mudede

Sponsored The Prom, playing May 31st-June 19th at The 5th Avenue Theatre The Prom is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world.

will run you $160,000 . Even with that down payment, you can expect to pay ~$3,400 on a 30-year mortgage. I must now remind people that I bought a home in the Central District for $70,000 in the not-too-distant year of 1998. (A 20-year adjustment to standard inflation places its value at around $120,000.) My down payment was $5,000. My mortgage, $600. I made less than $40,000 a year as a freelancer and adjunct lecturer. Those were the days for a young person in the arts. (Zillow presently places the value of that old house of mine at an unrealistic $800,000.)

The City Council of Edmonds has imposed on its area a law "that bans homeless people from sleeping on the street." A homeless person caught doing this kind of thing can "be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail." Misery loves misery as company. But there is a human side to this story: You will not be punished if there is no "shelter up to 35 miles away." But the inhumane side of the story is much like a muscle man kicking beach sand on the face of a skinny boy: Edmonds has no such shelters or social services. They are found in surrounding cities. And so all of this amounts to Edmonds exporting its homeless crisis to other places. Nothing more and nothing less.

Pedestrian struck by train.



Collision on S Othello St at MLK Jr Way S blocking the intersection. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/jf5jPucLwZ

— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 19, 2022

Why did we say defund the police? Well, maybe because many of us knew that policing has little to do with fighting crime and much more to do with social control. And guess what? We were right. A study funded by the Seattle Police Department found that "from 2017 to 2019, 79.7% of [911 calls] were for non-criminal events. Just 6% were associated with felonies of any kind." Please read this story. It's on the right-wing website, MyNorthwest:

“70% of calls for services did not require a law enforcement response or were appropriate for a dual response by law enforcement and a community-based/non-law enforcement service provider,” the [National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform] report read.

Expect nothing to be done about this finding. Expect instead bonuses and pay increases for cops and cuts to community services.

Also, expect nothing to be done about the root cause of this incident: "9-year-old boy shot by 8-year-old brother." This happened in a Federal Way apartment. KIRO 7 reports that the "boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle." I wonder how much the gun and bullets cost?

Normal May weather is only two days away. pic.twitter.com/dQ4lGDgsla

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) May 19, 2022

This spring you so much want looks like it's finally around the corner. You can wear as little as possible, and show all available eyes that the body that spent hours jogging and gyming and push-uping has been toned to a state of selfie-perfection. But while you come out, some of us will go in and, like a vampire, wait for the sun to go under, wait for the time when the cold wind blows again, the time when the grass freezes the feet again, the time when the witches return to the forests.

Some consolation for those who have enjoyed this long winter:



After last year's June heat dome this is likely a welcome sight, but after this spring still you just gotta giggle a little bit at the new June forecast map: #wawx pic.twitter.com/7yALv07AL5

— Scott Sistek (@ScottSeattleWx) May 19, 2022

Abbott, the company at the heart of US's formula shortage (it was shut down because of bacterial contamination), sent its revenue not to improve its production system and the safety of its facility but rather directly to the pockets of shareholders in the form of stock buybacks. CNBC:



The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday opened an investigation into Abbott Labs, the company at the center of a baby formula shortage in the U.S. Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., sent a letter to CEO Robert Ford requesting information on Abbott’s international tax practices and $8 billion in stock buybacks the company has authorized since 2019...

This bad business of a company buying its own stock to raise its value (permitted market manipulation) is what made Boeing's 737 Max fall out of the sky. It's now behind this formula fuck up that the GOP is pushing as an issue between white American babies and brown immigrants. But, as the vote on solving the formula shortage showed ("Nearly 200 Republicans vote against bill to ease baby formula shortage"), the GOP has only one wicked wolf nipple to suck, and that is racism.

Global warming is great for ticks, but lots of ticks are very, very, very bad for moose. The number of these parasitic arachnids in Maine is so considerable that they sucked the life out of 90% of the state's moose in 2021 alone.

Vancouver, BC, that's not a cougar. That's a savannah cat.



'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police https://t.co/z64gxkY6SS

— CTV News (@CTVNews) May 18, 2022

Because this is something to think about, "New York Now Has More Airbnb Listings Than Apartments for Rent." Let's end PM with Curtis Mayfield's soul classic, "Think."

