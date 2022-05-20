If this year’s traffic snarl around the cherry blossom festival is any indication, there’s never been a better time to take the train (or a worse time to drive) to the annual U District Street Fair. The annual gathering turns 51 beautiful years old this year, bringing together free live music, local art, craft vendors, and cuisine from around the world. Over 40 food trucks will be on hand to feed the 50,000 people expected to attend, stretching ten blocks on Brooklyn Ave NE and University Way NE. Buskers are welcome (in designated areas). Beer gardens will be available for the thirsty (ID required, of course), but most of the activities are family-friendly and accessible (mobility devices are available to borrow; contact Wheels for Feet ahead of time to make arrangements). Sounds great! Why don’t we have one of these every weekend?
U District Street Fair is May 21st (11-7 pm) and 22nd (11-6 pm).