I, Anonymous: Put Your Fucking Masks Back on, You Fucking Lunatics

Did everyone stop reading the news about the novel SARS virus that’s still going around? You know, the novel SARS virus that’s still killing people, and still getting people really sick for like 10 days straight? The one that gives a certain percentage of people distressing symptoms for a long period of time — if not for the rest of their lives — for reasons we don’t quite understand yet? Sponsored We’re going to need a bigger boat, Seattle Rep presents Bruce. A world premiere musical that you can really sink your teeth into Get your tickets HERE I only ask because cases are rising, people are getting sick left and right, and yet mask compliance on buses, trains, and planes appears to be hovering at around 10 to 30% on a good day. I hopped on a flight to Texas, and almost no one was wearing a mask at SeaTac, let alone in the airport in the south. On the plane, an unmasked flight attendant told an unmasked, elderly passenger that the end of the mask mandate meant she could finally see people smiling again. Not for long, you fucking psycho!

I hop on a bus back in Seattle, and maybe 1/3 of the people are wearing masks. Light rail riders put up the same numbers. The Amtrak is worse.

Wearing a mask is so easy, and so effective, and yet … we don’t do it because it’s kind of annoying? Or because after three or four hours it kinda hurts the back of our ears a little? What the fuck?

We Americans are so fucking weak. We all think we can survive a zombie apocalypse, but we can’t even wear a mask in public for three whole hours without crying little baby cries. We think we could all beat the Nazis and escape the exploding building with the kid in our arms, and yet we don’t even have the discipline to adopt a simple health protocol for more than two years. It’s fucking pathetic.

Look, we’re all “COVID fatigued.” But giving into that will only keep this thing going even longer. So do yourself and everyone else a favor and put the fucking mask on your fucking face when you’re in crowded, indoor areas, you walking fucking nightmares.

