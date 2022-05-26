Slog PM: Uvalde Victim's Husband Dies of Heart Attack, Seattle Is Losing People, The Actor Who Played Paul Schell in a Major Motion Picture Is Dead

"Can't get out of this city fast enough." Charles Mudede

A person is not an individual. A person is always a point (monad) where social lines originating from others meet. This is why when you kill a person, you also kill a part of them that's in these others. The closer one is to the death, the larger this lost part is. Indeed, the size and growth of such a loss can have the power to consume the life of the other. And so it is with Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia , "one of the two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas." According to Joe Garcia's nephew, after his uncle "visited his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning to drop off flowers," he came back home, “pretty much just fell over,” and died of a massive heart attack. The loss of hope in him was that massive.

Predictably, the GOP blocked a Dem effort to even just discuss mass shootings. They are expecting, as I also expect, people to eventually move on, as if 19 children and two teachers didn't get mowed down by a man with two AR-15s.

Herschel Walker's statement concerning school shootings and what to do about them clearly shows he did not exit a career in the NFL without permanent damage to what some describe as the seat of consciousness. I say this not to make fun of him. But it's hard (if not impossible) not to conclude that something in his thinking is not altogether there. Walker is the black man Trump has sent to beat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in November. The hope, at this point, is that Trump's losing streak in Georgia continues.



The movie star who played Mayor Paul Schell in the movie Battle In Seattle, Ray Liotta, can no longer be counted among the living. He has gone to the other side. He died in his sleep at the age of 67.

According to data examined by Gene Balk, Seattle and also Bellevue lost people between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. For Seattle, the souls lost number 4,300. But here is the thing to consider, and it is mentioned by Balk: A lot of the people who moved to Seattle and Bellevue during the tech boom of the previous decade came from other countries, near and far. Indeed, this international character of Bellevue's population increases was so pronounced that it transformed the city into a minority-majority city in 2016. The decline might just be a reflection of pandemic-era restrictions than anything else.

The all-American tragedy of gun violence and car crashes meet in this story, reported by KING 5: "A Renton woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after a shooting and car crash in Mercer Island Wednesday night."

Vancouver BC, please tell me I'm hearing wrong. How can you hate on graffiti? That's so... middle class. I expected more than this out of my favorite city in the Pacific Northwest.



So the new game in the Vancouver BC's crazy housing market is to buy basically a haunted house (only ghosts can live in it), sit on it for a little bit, and sell it as is for an eye-popping profit. CTV news: "A teardown on Vancouver's west side has been listed for just under $3.5 million, a year after it was purchased by a numbered company for $2.5 million."

Almost, NWS Seattle. But how can you do this and exclude the greatest Depeche Mode tune, "Enjoy the Silence." (Next is, of course, "Get the Balance Right.") RIP Andy Fletcher.

The new myth in town is that gas prices are so high American consumers will huff and puff and stop buying it. The experts call this "demand destruction." The capitalists in the oil sector are, so this way of thinking goes, getting too greedy for their own good. In economics, demand destruction is when there's a "downward shift on the demand curve in the direction of lower demand of a commodity." Business Insider:

Demand on a four-week rolling basis has hit its lowest level during this time of year since 2013, excluding the pandemic-outbreak period in 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration compiled by Bloomberg. Compared with year-ago levels, demand is down roughly 5%.

a sign of the laws of supply and demand correcting a burst market irrationality. The truth is the high prices have a long way to go before the gravity of demand destruction is at all felt . Only two things can bring an end to high gas prices at this point. One is direct government intervention in the form of heavily taxing the profits of oil corporations, and in this way redistributing the inflated income. (Post-Keynesians call this an incomes policy approach to inflation). The other is a cultural revolution in the form of massive public investments in other forms of transportation. And that's all, folks.

Washington, D.C. is considering a heavy tax on "oversized pickups and SUVs [that] are exacting a deadly toll on urban streets." These monsters of metal and plastic and rubber weigh over 6,000 pounds and have no place (make no sense) in dense urban cores. The tax D.C. is considering would be "an annual $500 vehicle registration fee," which is "almost seven times the cost to register a modest sedan." A monster pick-up is over double the size of a mid-sized sedan, like the Honda Accord.

Need a break from this terrible week? Go to Vermillion tomorrow night and dance to gorgeous drum and bass beats like Beatchemist: "I Can't Believe It."

