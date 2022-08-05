Beep Beep

Love the chaos of this one. / JK

Last week, I spent a lot of time in New York City, so this week’s column is NYC-themed! Spotted this bumper sticker in Bushwick and did, in fact, see several cars honking.

Hot Sauce Is Important

Love the grammar correction attempt. / JK

They mean “you’re” not “your,” but the message is still correct.

Has Anyone Checked on the Funk Recently?

The funk is actively dying. / JK

This certainly feels like a bad omen.

A Self-Aware Meme Sticker

So memes as stickers happens in NYC too...

Pretty sure I saw this one in Manhattan, but could certainly work on the streets of Capitol Hill...

You Didn’t Hear It From Me, But....

Wonder if Tuck has seen this at all. / JK

This comes to us via Tucker Carlson Eats Poop—thanks!

No... Seriously...

Doesn’t this kind of look like the Arby’s sign? / JK

But you know what it’s ACTUALLY supposed to look like.... Thanks, Fuck A Fuckin' Job.

You Sound Like My Mom

In a good way. / JK

Some of the jokers I saw in NYC need to learn this lesson! But overall, the Big Apple put up a mean sticker game—I was thoroughly impressed. However, I’m happy to back on Seattle's sticker-laden shores. More next week...

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.