Stop Animal Cruelty
Spotted outside Elysian Brewing. This one has a really fun design, I love how the horse is kind of just prancing.
From F to K
Stickerers really hate this guy. One time I spotted Jeff Bezos on Capitol Hill, so I know he potentially sees all this Amazon/Bezos hate. Keep it up. This reminds me of that one scene from SpongeBob. One moment:
These Are Getting So Intricate
Never graffiti-snitch, Jonathan.
Okay, Breathe...
Let’s listen to Mr. Rogers. Go out and enjoy the weather while it lasts, my friends. A quick meditation on death before you do.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.